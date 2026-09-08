Video: ON YOUR BIKE BAFFO Shares Preview Ahead of Lyric Hammersmith Run

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ON YOUR BIKE BAFFO is coming to Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, with Oh! Productions sharing a promotional video introducing the return of its clown character Baffo in a new bicycle-themed show for family audiences. The clip previews the tone of the piece, teasing the bumbling performer's attempts to master basic bike tasks like inflating a tyre or simply staying upright.

The show describes itself as delivering wild stunts, ridiculous feats and plenty of belly laughs, all set to live music. Baffo, described as lovable and bumbling, anchors the show's brand of physical clowning, with the production aimed at younger theatregoers and families looking for a short, high-energy outing.

The production is set to run in Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's Studio space, with performances scheduled for 12 September 2026 at 11am and 1pm. Running time is listed at 45 minutes, and tickets are priced at £12, making it a compact addition to the venue's family programming slate.

The video promises the show is pure fun from the starting line to the finish, positioning ON YOUR BIKE BAFFO as a lighthearted, physical comedy offering distinct from the venue's dramatic mainstage work.

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