Video: HEATHERS New York, UK, and Australian Casts Team Up For 'Candy Store' Music Video

The three casts of Heathers the Musical - in New York, Australia, and the UK - have teamed up to celebrate Heathers Day. The Heathers from each company have filmed a special Candy Store music video. Filmed across three continents, it’s a celebration of Heathers the Musical with one of the show’s most popular songs. Check out the video here!

The UK & Ireland Heathers are Liberty Stottor (Heather Chandler), Jessica Ibadin (Heather Duke) and Lou Henry (Heather McNamara). From the New York cast, Zan Berube (Heather Chandler), Jackera Davis (Heather Duke) and Ava DeMary (Heather McNamara) and the Australian cast including Calista Nelmes (Heather Chandler), Amélia Rojas (Heather Duke) and Abigail Sharp (Heather McNamara).

The current UK & Ireland touring production is also set to venture to Manila for a limited run from 21 January to 7 February 2027 at The Theatre at Solaire. This cast includes Gerardine Sacdalan (&Juliet) as Veronica Sawyer, Louis Hearsey (I Was a Teenage She-Devil) as Jason ‘J.D’ Dean, Liberty Stottor (Six the Musical) as Heather Chandler, with Jessica Ibadin (professional debut) as Heather Duke and Lou Henry (Six the Musical) as Heather McNamara. Veronica Carabai (Black Power Desk) as Ms. Fleming/ Veronica’s Mom,Sophie Manners (professional debut) as Martha Dunnstock, Markus Södergren (Here and Now – The Steps Musical) as Kurt Kelly, Beau Jackson (professional debut) as Ram Sweeney, John Gurdían (West End debut) as Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, Reuben Browne (School of Rock) as Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principal Gowan, with Christian De-Gallerie (Midnight) as Preppy Stud/Officer, Ellouise Delooze (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) as New Wave Party Girl, Caitlin Garcia(West End debut) as Drama Club Drama Queen, Alexander Howarth (West End debut) as Hipster Dork, Charlotte O’Rourke (Cruel Intentions The Musical) as Midwestern Surfer Punk, Thomas Oxley (Bonnie & Clyde) as Beleaguered Geek, Tola Sokoya (professional debut) as Young Republicanette and Carys Taylor(professional debut) as Stoner Chick.

The North American Tour of Heathers the Musical has also added more venues to their roster with the tour launch being the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore in May 2027. It then travels to New Haven, Chicago, Charlotte, Greenville and Hershey, with further dates to be announced soon.

The current New York production at New World Stages opened in June 2025 to the largest advance in the venue’s history, originally planned to run until 28 September 2025. Due to overwhelming demand, the show has been extended for a fourth and final time to 8 November 2026.

Heathers the Musical has been making its way across Australia and New Zealand this past year, having stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Canberra, Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and concluding in Perth this October.

About Heathers the Musical

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is, until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody…

Based on the iconic 1989 cult film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers first premiered in Los Angeles in 2013 to sold-out audiences before transferring to New York’s New World Stages in 2014. The show was reimagined for its 2018 London debut, featuring new songs and updated script.

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