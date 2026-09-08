Video: Go Behind the Scenes of GOLDEN BOY With Josh O'Connor at National Theatre Live

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GOLDEN BOY, National Theatre Live's upcoming cinema release, is the subject of a new behind-the-scenes video featuring star Josh O'Connor. The clip, posted to The National Theatre UK YouTube channel, offers a glimpse inside the production before it reaches cinemas worldwide from November 5.

Written by Clifford Odets, GOLDEN BOY is set in 1930s New York during the Depression and follows Joe Bonaparte, a gifted violinist who abandons his musical ambitions for a shot at fame and fortune in professional boxing. The story centers on the sacrifices he makes and the identity he risks losing as he is pulled between two worlds. The production is staged with a live string quartet accompanying the action.

The filmed version comes from the production's sold-out run at London's Almeida Theatre, directed by Olivier Award winner Sam Yates. O'Connor, known for The Crown and Challengers, leads the cast in the title role. National Theatre Live is bringing the recording to cinemas internationally following the stage run's conclusion.

More on the production's road to cinemas can be found in National Theatre Live's earlier announcement of the GOLDEN BOY broadcast, which confirmed the November 5 release date across cinemas worldwide.

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