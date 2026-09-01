Video: Watch Sierra Boggess, Jordan Donica & More Record New PHANTOM Audiobook





The Phantom of the Opera fans can sing once again with the "Angel of Music" – now with a brand-new audiobook. Watch a new featurette about the recording of the new project, which is available now. The video shows Jordan Donica, Sierra Boggess, Jordan Fisher and more in the studio.

Recorded by Audie-Award–winning producers Julie Wilson and Kirby Crosbie, Our Strange Duet brings together a glittering cast of Broadway and Hollywood voices led by Beatrice Penny-Touré, (Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) as Christine Daaé, Donica (Phantom of the Opera, The Gilded Age) as The Phantom/Erik and Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny.

Set against the haunting, romantic world of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera, the new book is written by #1 New York Times bestselling author Erin A. Craig. Our Strange Duet sees Christine Daaé take center stage to tell her story in her own voice.

Also included in the new audiobook is Boggess as Carlotta Giudicelli (Phantom of the Opera), Tony Award-winning Katrina Lenk (The Band’s Visit) as Madame Giry, Tony Award-winning Norm Lewis (Phantom of the Opera) as Ubaldo Piangi, Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me Kate) as Meg Giry, Tony Award-winning Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) as Monsieur Firmin and Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) as Monsieur André.

Donica made his debut as Raoul in the Broadway production of Phantom of the Opera and this fall, he returns to the show to star in the 40th anniversary production in London’s West End as The Phantom. Watch him discuss taking on the role in audiobook form below!

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