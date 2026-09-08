Video: THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN Panto Set for Grand Opera House York

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Grand Opera House York is preparing to welcome a new pantomime this season, and ATG Tickets has posted a promotional video online to mark the occasion. The clip promotes THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN, staged with the subtitle The Return of Captain Hook, giving audiences a preview of the production ahead of its engagement at the York theatre.

The pantomime draws on the enduring characters of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan, centering this outing on the return of the villainous Captain Hook as he seeks to settle old scores in Neverland. As with traditional British panto fare, the production leans into the format's mix of comedy, audience participation, and family-friendly spectacle built around familiar figures from the Peter Pan mythology.

Grand Opera House York, part of the ATG Tickets network of venues, regularly hosts a festive pantomime as part of its seasonal programming, and THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN continues that tradition for the theatre. The promotional video posted by ATG points audiences toward ticket information for the run at the York venue.

The video serves primarily as a ticketing promo, directing viewers to purchase tickets through ATG's official site for the pantomime's engagement at Grand Opera House York, where the story of Peter Pan and Captain Hook's rivalry will once again play out on stage for local audiences.

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