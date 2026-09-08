Video: SQUID: A VICTIM IMPACT STATEMENT Trailer Debuts Ahead of Arcola Theatre Run

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Arcola Theatre has unveiled a trailer for SQUID: A Victim Impact Statement, a new work from writer and filmmaker Johnny Daukes that will run at the venue November 11 through 14. The clip offers a first glimpse of a show that blends live music, humour and storytelling into what the theatre describes as a true story about memory, creativity and catharsis.

The production centers on Daukes' own experience discovering that more than thirty years of his songs, scripts and films had been unknowingly circling the same buried themes. According to the source material, those creative works became fragments of what is called an unwitting documentary, eventually surfacing as evidence of childhood abuse and the ways his mind had shielded him from remembering it. The material notes that the process reached a conclusion at the Old Bailey earlier this year, giving the stage piece its title as a victim impact statement in dramatic form.

SQUID arrives at Arcola Theatre as part of the venue's ongoing slate of new work drawing on real-life testimony and personal history, joining recent productions there that have tackled true accounts through theatrical form. Tickets for the four-day run are available through the theatre's website.

The trailer positions the show as an exploration of how art can preserve what memory buries, with Daukes' own creative archive serving as the throughline for a story he says he could neither remember nor fully understand until now.

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