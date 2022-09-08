Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Edinburgh Sell Out Show SIBLINGS: SIBLAGE Transfers To Soho Theatre

Performances run 14th – 17th September.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

Edinburgh Sell Out Show SIBLINGS: SIBLAGE Transfers To Soho Theatre

Character comedians and IRL sisters Maddy and Marina Bye are back and physically bigger than ever. Watch clown, physical comedy and relatively high-level acting unfold before your tear-filled eyes. Tears of sadness or laughter? You decide!

Prepare for a raucous hour of absurdist sketch comedy from two hot twins (not twins but can be for casting purposes). Following a sell out run at this years Edinburgh Fringe, Siblings will be returning to Soho Theatre from 14th - 17th September at 10.30pm.

Siblings is a comedy double act and cacophony of character and sketch featuring sisters Maddy and Marina Bye. In the last four years, they have performed internationally and across the UK in festivals and on the live circuit. They have sold out three consecutive Edinburgh Fringe runs as well as a sold out extended run at Soho Theatre in 2019. In 2020, The Guardian included them as one of 'The Sisters who became ferociously funny comedy duos'.

Marina Bye studied at Guildhall School of Music and Drama whilst Maddy Bye studied at the same time at the Parisian Clown School Ecole Philippe Gaulier. Together, they make something ridiculous and are carving their name onto the comedy firmament. With accolades such as ReviewsHub Best Show of Brighton Fringe 2021 under their belts, Sibling's are this year's comedy duo to watch at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Whilst Siblings have several projects in development for television, Maddy and Marina have also enjoyed individual success. Marina won an Off West End Award for Female Performance in a Supporting Role for her role of Bollette in The Lady from The Sea (Print Room) and her on screen credits include featuring in the Red Nose Day Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel (BBC One), How to Talk to Girls at Parties alongside Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, Breathe, A Caribbean Dream and the upcoming film Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet. Maddy continues to cement her reputation as a writer and director.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Her Majesty's Theatre in the West End to be Renamed Following the Queen's DeathHer Majesty's Theatre in the West End to be Renamed Following the Queen's Death
September 9, 2022

Her Majesty’s Theatre in the West End will be renamed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. 
GREASE Will End West End Run in Eight WeeksGREASE Will End West End Run in Eight Weeks
September 9, 2022

With only 8 weeks to go, Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE, has so far been seen by over 250,000 people in the West End making it the Dominion Theatre's most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. GREASE began previews on 3 May 2022 with an official opening on 17 May 2022. The musical last played the Dominion Theatre 26 years ago, closing in 1996, and was as popular and busy this time round, as it was then. 
UK Theatres to Dim Lights For Two Minutes Each Day During National Period of Mourning Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth IIUK Theatres to Dim Lights For Two Minutes Each Day During National Period of Mourning Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth II
September 9, 2022

It has been confirmed that theatres across the U.K. will dim their lights for two minutes on each evening of the national period of mourning, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Ian Gelder, Christopher Godwin & More to Star in SOMETHING IN THE AIR World Premiere at Jermyn Street TheatreIan Gelder, Christopher Godwin & More to Star in SOMETHING IN THE AIR World Premiere at Jermyn Street Theatre
September 8, 2022

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the cast for the world premiere of Peter Gill’s Something in the Air.  The production, which runs from 13 October to 12 November, will feature Ian Gelder (Game of Thrones, The Model Apartment – Theatre Royal Bath) as Alex, and more.
ITV Will Launch a New Talent Search Show to Find MAMMA MIA!'s Next StarITV Will Launch a New Talent Search Show to Find MAMMA MIA!'s Next Star
September 8, 2022

Mamma Mia! is looking for its new West End star and ITV is prepared to help! ITV will launch a new talent search show in hopes of finding the musical's next star.