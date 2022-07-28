Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Edinburgh 2022: Tony Law Q&A

BWW catches up with Tony Law about bringing A Now Begin in Again to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Jul. 28, 2022  
Tell us a bit about A Now Begin In Again.

It's just absurdity. A bit about lockdowns. Some airplane bombing bits. Falconry. Cancelling people. Ghost bees. It's pretty silly fare. Hopefully like a hug of funny.

How would you describe your style of comedy?

Uhm. My style is like I don't know what I'm doing. The jokes are accidental often. Pretty loose and unstructured. Large bombastic character who doesn't know what's going on.

Having performed at the festival for a number of years, do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

Yes. Lay low. Spend time with family and get away. The competitive narcissism we all have is better managed away from fringe. For your sanity. And then pop in for a few nice plays and joyful comedy shows.

Who would you like to come and see you?

I like kind open minded non judgy people. I don't like judgy folks. So pretty much all the nice kind people. They know who they are.

What do you hope audiences take away from your show?

To laugh. Heh. To feel like hey we are all a little bonkers. That was fun and funny and warm.

