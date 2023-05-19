Ear to Ear Productions Ltd. Presents GAME NIGHT By Adam Hannigan, 7- 13 June

One night. One big announcement. One drink too many and more fights than there are positions in the Kama Sutra.
Ear to Ear Productions Ltd. Presents Game Night by Adam Hannigan, 7th June - 13th July 2023, every Wednesday and Thursday 8PM at Wonderville, 57 - 60 Haymarket, London SW1Y 4QX.
One night. One big announcement. One drink too many and more fights than there are positions in the Kama Sutra.
Ear to Ear Productions is a company that writes, directs and produces their own unique and original work. Our core ethos is to spread laughter and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, tackling themes of self-acceptance and sexuality with adult (and often dark and provocative) humour.
It's a snowy winter evening in London and Michael has invited his closest friends over for a thoroughly planned out games night to announce the news of his engagement to Fiancé Jacob. But with his eccentric and trouble-riddled friends arriving and spiteful relatives crashing, it doesn't exactly go to plan.
Trapped in a house together, more alcohol being drunk and more secrets revealed, will Michael and Jacob make it down the aisle?
Adam Hannigan, Co-founder of the company, writer and director of GAME NIGHT, uses his life experiences, in the LGBTQ+ community, in and out of love, in and out of the gay clubs and saunas... and cruising areas, to depict a palette of very real characters in very real situations, who we can love and hate, laugh at and with.
Dates: 7th June - 13th July 2023, every Wednesday and Thursday 8PM BSL Signed Performance 14th & 15th June 8PM
PRESS NIGHT: 8th June 2023 8PM
Venue: Wonderville, 57 - 60 Haymarket, London, SW1Y 4QX.
Tickets: £19.50
