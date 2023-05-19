Ear to Ear Productions Ltd. Presents GAME NIGHT By Adam Hannigan, 7- 13 June

One night. One big announcement. One drink too many and more fights than there are positions in the Kama Sutra.

By:
Ear to Ear Productions Ltd. Presents Game Night by Adam Hannigan, 7th June - 13th July 2023, every Wednesday and Thursday 8PM at Wonderville, 57 - 60 Haymarket, London SW1Y 4QX.

One drink too many and more fights than there are positions in the Kama Sutra.

Ear to Ear Productions is a company that writes, directs and produces their own unique and original work. Our core ethos is to spread laughter and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, tackling themes of self-acceptance and sexuality with adult (and often dark and provocative) humour.

It's a snowy winter evening in London and Michael has invited his closest friends over for a thoroughly planned out games night to announce the news of his engagement to Fiancé Jacob. But with his eccentric and trouble-riddled friends arriving and spiteful relatives crashing, it doesn't exactly go to plan.

Trapped in a house together, more alcohol being drunk and more secrets revealed, will Michael and Jacob make it down the aisle?

Adam Hannigan, Co-founder of the company, writer and director of GAME NIGHT, uses his life experiences, in the LGBTQ+ community, in and out of love, in and out of the gay clubs and saunas... and cruising areas, to depict a palette of very real characters in very real situations, who we can love and hate, laugh at and with.

Ear to Ear Productions Ltd. present
Game Night


Dates: 7th June - 13th July 2023, every Wednesday and Thursday 8PM BSL Signed Performance 14th & 15th June 8PM
PRESS NIGHT: 8th June 2023 8PM
Venue: Wonderville, 57 - 60 Haymarket, London, SW1Y 4QX.

Tickets: £19.50

Click Here




