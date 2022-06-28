EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Will Be Back On Tour in 2023

Following a record-breaking three-year West End residency, sold-out UK & Ireland Tour and Amazon studios award-winning film, the smash-hit and critically acclaimed musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie will return on a major UK & Ireland Tour from September 2023.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn't quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Featuring an original score of catchy pop tunes by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who), this show will have everybody talking about Jamie for years to come.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie will be at The Lowry, Salford, from 7-17 September 2023, with more dates to be announced.