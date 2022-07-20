EDINBURGH 2022: Jon Culshaw Q&A

BWW catches up with Jon Culshaw to chat about bringing Flying High- Les Dawson to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Flying High- Les Dawson.

It's a love letter to the skill, craft, determination, hilarity and heart of the much missed comic genius Les Dawson.



What was the inspiration behind writing the show?



It was a show I'd wanted to make for many years. Stories of comedians from this era are so rich and inspiring and I knew that Les would be a glorious subject in this way. There was so much more to him than just the lugubrious, dead pan delivery. Tim Whitnall has written a marvellous piece which encapsulates so much of the history and influences which informed the life and career of Les.



Why bring it to Edinburgh?



The Fringe felt like the perfect place to launch the show. To be remembering and raising our hat to Les Dawson and how beloved he is in amongst the magical atmosphere of the Festival seems like the perfect place. Bob Golding has directed the play to feature all the spark and dynamism that Bob himself brought to his own one man play 'Morecambe'. Very much in the Edinburgh spirit.



Who would you recommend comes to see it?



I would recommend any fans of Les come along to see it. Any fans of comedy who love to remember a unique performer - our greatest ever droll comedian. And anyone who has perhaps never heard of Les! To enjoy the glow of his era and see how he has inspired much of today's comedy in terms of story telling, observational comedy and the humour of life in overcoming its hardships.



What's next for the show after the Fringe?



We'll get going with a national tour from mid September. The show will be extended to a two act play for the tour, with many more wonderful stories to add to the mix.

Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne

