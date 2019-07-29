EDINBURGH 2019: Isma Almas Q&A

BWW catches up with Isma Almas to chat about bringing About A Bouy: Adventures In Adoption to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about About A Bouy: Adventures In Adoption.

It's about my journey leading up to adopting my son, and the rocky road we found ourselves on afterwards. I talk about various difficult issues that I found myself confronting, including racism, homophobia, Islamophobia, inequality and discrimination.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

I wanted to take the show to Edinburgh, because I felt that the festival was the right place for the story. The show is honest and funny, and I wanted to share it with as many people as possible. And Edinburgh felt like the right place to achieve that.

Who would you recommend comes to see you?

I would recommend anyone who wants to laugh, (and possibly cry), come and see my show. If you've ever wondered what the world feels like from someone else's unique perspective, then this is the show to see.

What would you like the audience to take away from it?

I think people will take different things away from the show. But I think the show will make people think about inequality and racism. We often hear these words, we know what they mean, but in this show, I share with people how these things have personally affected me. Ultimately, I would love people to go away from the show feeling like they'd spent 55 minutes in the company of a good friend.

What's next for you after the festival?

Firstly, a little rest, (which in reality will probably be a weekend). Then the panic buying of school shoes and uniform for my son, ready for the start of the new school year. And then I'll start working on the next show.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/isma-almas-about-a-buoy-adventures-in-adoption

Photo credit: Andy Hollingsworth

