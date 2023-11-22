Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Dominic West to Star in A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath

The production will run from 16 February – 9 March 2024.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

BAFTA Award winner Dominic West (The Wire, The Crown) will star in Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge, directed by Lindsay Posner at Theatre Royal Bath’s intimate Ustinov Studio for a strictly limited season from 16 February – 9 March 2024.

Pulitzer Prize-winner Arthur Miller is one of the most highly regarded American Playwrights of the 20th Century with work including All My Sons, Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, and The Misfits. His timeless masterpiece A View from the Bridge is a passionate study of one man’s place in the close-knit Italian-American community in 1950s New York.

Eddie Carbone is an outwardly straightforward man with a strong sense of decency. For Eddie it is a privilege to welcome his wife’s Italian cousins to the land of freedom. But as his niece Catherine falls for one of the visitors, Eddie struggles to control his fierce jealousy, tormented by his own barely concealed lust for the girl. As passions rise, they all soon learn that some freedoms have to come at a terrible price.

Dominic West’s thirty-year career has included roles in some of the most iconic television series, from his award-winning portrayal of Jimmy McNulty in The Wire to Charles, Prince of Wales in The Crown. Since making his film debut opposite Ian McKellen in Richard III, he has appeared in movies as diverse as Oscar-winning musical Chicago, historical drama Downton Abbey: A New Era, provided voices in Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory and played real-life activist Jonathan Blake in the multi-award-winning Pride.  

Director Lindsay Posner returns to A View from the Bridge following his 2009 Olivier Award-nominated revival. Adding to a long career directing for the Royal Court, National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, Almeida Theatre, The Old Vic, The Young Vic and across the West End, Posner’s recent credits for Theatre Royal Bath Productions include Noises Off (currently back in the West End following productions in Bath and on tour with an all-star cast including Felicity Kendal), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf starring Elizabeth McGovern and Dougray Scott, Farewell Mister Haffmann, and upcoming productions of The Deep Blue Sea with Tamsin Greig and The Lover / The Collection with David Morrisey.

A View from the Bridge was first performed as a one-act verse drama on Broadway in 1955 before being revised for its West End premiere a year later, directed by Peter Brook and starring Richard Harris and Anthony Quayle. The play has since been produced for stage, film, television, radio and as an opera, starring many notable actors and winning numerous awards.

Further cast and creative team for this production of A View from the Bridge will be announced in due course.


