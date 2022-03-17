David Harbour and Bill Pullman Will Lead Theresa Rebeck's MAD HOUSE This June

David Harbour and Bill Pullman will star in the world première of Theresa Rebeck's dark and funny new play Mad House. Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, the production opens on 26 June at the Ambassadors Theatre, with previews from 15 June, and runs until 4 September.

Theresa Rebeck said today, "There are those projects when the stars simply align, and to see David and Bill together on stage is beyond my wildest dreams. I'm very much looking forward to being back in the rehearsal room with Moritz as we bring the play to production here in London."

David Harbour added, "So excited to return to the London stage with Theresa's blistering new dark comedy. It features two of my favourite things: the abyss of madness that lies at the pit of every family as they stare blankly, incomprehensively into the nature of our fleeting existence, and real estate."

The production reunites Rebeck and von Stuelpnagel following their collaborations on Bernhardt/Hamlet and Seared.

In rural Pennsylvania, Michael has returned to his childhood home to look after his dying father. His siblings Ned and Pam soon arrive, determined to work out how much money Dad actually has left and how they're getting their hands on it.

David Harbour plays Michael. His theatre work includes Cal in Camo (Rattlestick Theater), Glengarry Glen Ross (Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre), Romeo and Juliet (Delacorte Theatre 50th Anniversary reading), The Merchant of Venice (Broadhurst Theatre), The Coast of Utopia: Part 1 - Voyage, The Coast of Utopia: Part 2 - Shipwreck, The Coast of Utopia: Part 3 - Salvage (Vivian Beaumont Theatre), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Longacre Theater - Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play - also Apollo Theatre in the West End), The Invention of Love (Lyceum Theatre), and The Rainmaker (Brooks Atkinson Theatre). For television his work includes as series regular Jim Hopper in Stranger Things - winner of SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Critics Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and nominations for Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for Best Supporting Actor; Star Wars: Visions, Q-Force, Big City Greens, The Simpsons, Animals, Drunk History, Crisis in Six Scenes, Banshee, State of Affairs, Manhattan, Rake, Elementary, Blue, The Newsroom, Midnight Sun, Pam Am, Royal Pains, Lie to Me, Law & Order, The Unit and Hack; and for film, Violent Night, Black Widow, No Sudden Move, Extraction, Hellboy, Human Affairs, Sleepless, Suicide Squad, Black Mass, The Equalizer, A Walk Among the Tombstones, X/Y, Parkland, Snitch, Knife Fight, Between Us, End of Watch, The Green Hornet, Every Day, State of Play, Quantum of Solace, Revolutionary Road, Awake, The Wedding Weekend, War of the Worlds, Brokeback Mountain, Confess, and Kinsey.

Veteran of the stage and screen Bill Pullman returns to the London stage to play Daniel - he previously appeared in All My Sons at The Old Vic. His other theatre work includes The Other Place (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre), Oleanna, The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? (John Golden Theatre), and Off-Broadway, The Jacksonian, Peter and Jerry - Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Play, and The Sad Lament of Pecos Bill on the Eve Killing His Wife Killer's Head/Action. For television, his work includes The Sinner (as series regular Harry Ambrose), Halston, Ten X Ten, 1600 Penn, Innocent, Torchwood (as series regular Oswald Danes), Too Big to Fail, Nathan vs. Nurture, Revelations, American Masters, The Virginian, and Fallen Angels; and for film, his extensive work includes The High Note, Dark Waters, The Coldest Game, The Equalizer 2, Trouble, Battles of the Sexes, A Thousand Junkies, The Ballad of Lefty Brown, LBJ, Independence Day: Resurgence, American Ultra, The Equalizer, Peacock, The Killer Inside Me, Your Name Here, Surveillance, Phoebe in Wonderland, Bottle Shock, You Kill Me, Nobel Son, Dear Wendy, Igby Goes Down, Ignition, A Man is Mostly Water, Titan A.E., The Guilty, Brokedown Palace, Zero Effect, Lost Highway, Independence Day, Mr Wrong, Casper, While You Were Sleeping, Wyatt Earp, The Last Seduction, Malice, Sleepless in Seattle, Sommersby, Singles, A League of Their Own, Newsies, The Accidental Tourist, Rocket Gibraltar, The Serpent and the Rainbow, and Ruthless People.

Theresa Rebeck is a prolific and widely produced playwright, whose work has been staged across the globe. Her work on Broadway includes Bernhardt/Hamlet, Dead Accounts, Seminar and Mauritius. Other notable New York and regional plays include Seared (MCC), Downstairs (Primary Stages), The Scene, The Water's Edge, Loose Knit, The Family of Mann and Spike Heels (Second Stage), Bad Dates, The Butterfly Collection and Our House (Playwrights Horizons), The Understudy (Roundabout), View of the Dome (NYTW), What We're Up Against (Women's Project), Omnium Gatherum (Pulitzer Prize finalist). As a director, her work has been seen at The Alley Theatre (Houston), the REP Company (Delaware), Dorset Theatre Festival, the Orchard Project and the Folger Theatre. Major film and television projects include Trouble - with Anjelica Huston, Bill Pullman and David Morse (writer and director), NYPD Blue, the NBC series Smash (creator), and the female spy thriller 355 (for Jessica Chastain's production company). As a novelist, Rebeck's books include Three Girls and Their Brother and I'm Glad About You. Rebeck is the recipient of the William Inge New Voices Playwriting Award, the PEN/Laura Pels Foundation Award, and a Lilly Award.

Moritz von Stuelpnagel directs. His work on Broadway includes Bernhardt/Hamlet (Roundabout Theatre Company), Present Laughter (St James Theatre), Hand to God (Booth Theater - nomination for Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play, and also in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre). Off-Broadway, his credit include Seared - also Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Thanksgiving Play, Teenage Dick - also Pasadena Playhouse, Huntington Theatre Company and Woolly Mammoth, Important Hats of the 20th Century, Verité, Bike America, TheaterJam IV: Sleep, Love Song of the Albanian Sous Chef, Trevor, Drop of a Hat, My Base and Scurvy Heart, I F*cking Love Winning, Gentrifusion, The Second Son, The Bird and the 2-Ton Weight, Best Sex Ever, Spacebar, Turnabout, Cerebral Planning, Too Little Too Late, Deathpod!, The Building Party, Mel & El: Show & Tell, The Clause, Historie of the Barber-Surgeons, Two Gentlemen of Verona, and Lunch with Bonnie; as well as extensive work regionally, including Found: A New Musical, Tell Me I'm Not Crazy, Twelfth Night, Tiger Style!, Romance Novels for Dummies, All Is Calm, Bike America, Macbeth and Fat Pig.