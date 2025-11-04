David Gray, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and More Join Hampton Court Palace Festival 2026

David Gray, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD), Pete Tong Ibiza Classics and Sophie Ellis-Bextor are the first artists announced for 2026's Hampton Court Palace Festival. Taking place between 9 - 20 June 2026, the festival will once again bring live music to the historic grounds of the famous Tudor Palace. David Gray tickets are on sale now, while pre-sale for Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, OMD and Sophie Ellis-Bextor opens on Thursday 6 November, with general sale from Friday 7 November.



David Gray will perform two shows, on Wednesday 10 and Thursday 11 of June. One of the most influential singer songwriters of his generation, he released his breakthrough album “White Ladder” in 1998 which went on to become the tenth best-selling album of the 21st century. Over the course of 13 albums including number one albums “A New Day at Midnight” and “Life in Slow Motion”, Gray has consistently delivered emotionally charged performances and profound songwriting. He has sold over 11 million records worldwide, earned multiple BRIT Award nominations and had multiple hit singles including “Babylon”, “This Year's Love”, “Sail Away” and “The One I Love”. His latest album “Dear Life” was released earlier this year to critical acclaim.



One of the most influential synth-pop acts in history, OMD will make their Hampton Court Palace debut on Friday 12 June. Formed in 1978 by Andy McClusky and Paul Humphreys, they rose to fame in the early ‘80s with huge hits such as “Enola Gay”, “Souvenir” and “Joan of Arc”. With 18 Top 40 UK hits, the band have released seven Top 10 albums including the pioneering “Architecture & Morality” and more recently “Bauhaus Staircase”, which went straight into the UK Top 40 at number two, their highest charting album to date. Audiences can expect a set packed with their biggest hits, promising an unforgettable night of synth-pop celebration.



DJ, broadcaster, and dance music legend Pete Tong brings his acclaimed Ibiza Classics with The Essential Orchestrato Hampton Court Palace Festival on Saturday 13 June. This unmissable one-off show is a breathtaking audio-visual celebration of Ibiza's iconic dance anthems, blending the pulse of club culture with the power and precision of a live orchestra. Expect euphoric reimaginings of everyone's favourite tracks in a truly unforgettable setting.



For the ultimate party night, Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Palace Disco will light up the palace on Friday 19 June. With a remarkable music career spanning over 25 years, Sophie has achieved five Top 10 albums and eight Top 10 singles. Her iconic hits include “Take Me Home,” “Get Over You,” “Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer),” and “Murder on the Dancefloor”—which enjoyed a massive resurgence after featuring in the film Saltburn, now boasting over 11 billion global streams. Her latest album, Perimenopop, released last month, entered straight into the UK Top 5.



During the festival, the iconic Tudor Palace will open its gates for audiences to enjoy the stunning East Front Gardens ‘after-hours' before the nightly concerts begin in the spine-tinglingly intimate setting of the historic Base Court. To make the experience even more special, festival goers can pre-order a luxury picnic hamper to be shared ahead of the performance.



Now in its 31st year, Hampton Court Palace Festival is a moment of celebration in the summer calendar that showcases a series of phenomenal performances in a one-of-a-kind location. The concert series produced in partnership with Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity that cares for Hampton Court Palace, is set against the backdrop of Henry VIII's grand palace within a vast Tudor Courtyard. The festival offers an unmissable opportunity to witness legendary artists in an intimate setting like no other, accommodating only 3,000 guests. Stay tuned for more exciting artist announcements.