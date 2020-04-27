Dance Umbrella 2020 Festival Canceled

Read an important update from Dance Umbrella regarding the cancellation of its 2020 festival:

"We wanted to take this opportunity to update you on our latest plans.

Unfortunately, due to the current situation concerning COVID-19, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the Dance Umbrella 2020 festival which was scheduled to take place 9 - 25 October. After much consideration, it became clear that we were not going to be able to deliver a festival for our audiences, artists, venue partners or funders at the level or scale that we pride ourselves in producing annually.

We are hugely grateful to all the UK and international creatives, the many partner venues, producers, colleagues and funders, alongside the DU team and Trustees, who have been working so hard on what was set to be an incredibly exciting festival for audiences. It is the first time in our 42-year history that we have had to cancel, and we hope it is the last.

By taking this decision now we can offer some financial support to the artists who are going through such testing times. Their imagination, courage and tenacity is the source of the vibrant inspiration we seek to share with Londoners each year.

We are more determined than ever to share great choreography and performance from around the world with you in our new futures and will keep you updated on our plans digital and otherwise as these unfold. In the meantime please stay in touch with DU via our social channels, website and newsletter as we endeavour to share ways to engage with dance throughout this time.

Thank you for your understanding and ongoing support,

Emma Gladstone and the DU Team"





