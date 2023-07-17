DARK NATURE Comes to Camden Fringe in August

Performances run from 22-24 August.
Singer songwriter Michaela Betts leads you through her theatrical folk journey of narrative songs about the Dark Nature in all of us. Featuring baroque piano, ethereal vocals, twisting fairy folk tales and animation…
Book, Music & Lyrics: Michaela Betts
Director: Helen Goldwyn
Creative Producer: Rebecca Little/Little Pixie Productions
Sound Design: Adam McCready
Tuesday 22nd August @ 9:30pm
Wednesday 23rd August @ 9:30pm
Thursday 24th August @ 9:30pm
Running time: 50 minutes.
Age recommendation: Ages 16+
Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.
Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/dark-nature/
020 7289 6054
Tickets: £10/£12.50 (+ £1.50 booking fee)
