Complicité's THE ENCOUNTER Will Stream Online For One Week

Following the success of Complicité's multi award-winning production The Encounter in 2016 and 2017, where over 88,000 people watched the show online, the recording will be available again for one week on Complicité's website and YouTube channel. Complicité's partners across the globe will also host the production, turning their websites into theatres for the week.

Complicité creates work that strengthens human interconnection, pushes the limits of artistic experiment and delves into the most urgent and crucial questions of our time. These values are even more important during this unprecedented period and The Encounter will be shown with a new introduction from Simon McBurney that responds to the current moment.

The Encounter online is supported by The Space, is free to watch and will be available from 15 May until 22 May 2020. Audiences will need to wear headphones to experience the show's extraordinary binaural sound design (3D audio). Any headphones will work, but playing the film out of speakers will not give the same effect.

A live discussion event and public Q&A will take place on Wednesday 20 May, 7.30pm, with Simon McBurney and guests, including filmmaker Takumã Kuikuro on a link to the Xingu region of the Amazon. Register to join the discussion.





