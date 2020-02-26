Competition: Win Tickets To Michael Ball and Alfie Boe at The O2!

The ultimate musical duo, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, are 'Back Together' and set to delight cinema audiences up and down the country. And to celebrate, BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to their live show at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, 7 March. Enter the contest below!

Michael Ball & Alfie Boe: Back Together will see the superstar duo take on their favourite musical theatre, pop and rock tracks, including songs from The Lion King, The Greatest Showman and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as a beautifully arranged Queen medley.

The contest is open until 4 March 2020, and the winner will be contacted shortly afterwards. Please include your full name and email address with your entry.

Showcasing their phenomenal voices and undeniable onstage chemistry, Ball and Boe's irresistible charm will undoubtedly light up the big screen when this show - the last date of their UK tour - is then shown in over 1,000 screens in cinemas across the UK and Ireland, including major multiplexes and many independent cinemas and arts centres, for one weekend only on 28-29 March.

As a cinema exclusive, audiences will be treated to candid behind the scenes footage and interviews with the duo. To find your local screening and to book tickets, visit www.ballandboeincinemas.com

Enter the contest now!

Terms & Conditions: prize subject to availability. Winner must respond to notification of win by 4pm on 5 March. Seat location cannot be specified. The prize does not include the costs of travel, refreshments, or additional merchandise relating to the use of the prize. Any costs incurred during the redemption of the prize must be covered by the prize winner. Competition open to UK residents only.





