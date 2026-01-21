Graham Bickley, Rob Houchen, and Kelly Mathieson Join Ramin Karimloo in TO MAURY, WITH LOVE

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

West End stars Graham Bickley, Rob Houchen and Kelly Mathieson are to join the previously announced West End and Broadway star Ramin Karimloo to celebrate multi-Tony Award winning composer Maury Yeston's 80th birthday. The performance is on Sunday February 22, 2026 at 7.30pm at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

To Maury, With Love is a concert of his most well know and loved music, directed by Thom Southerland and produced by Producer Danielle Tarento.



Tarento and Southerland have collaborated previously on several of Yeston's shows in the UK, including the London premieres of Titanic the Musical and Death Takes a Holiday and a critically acclaimed revival of Grand Hotel.



These musicals will be represented in the concert, along with music from Nine, Phantom (Maury's 1991 version of The Phantom of the Opera has received over 1,000 productions globally) and many others, including never-before heard songs and an overture written especially for the occasion.

Biographies