Performers Offered Better AI Protections After Ballot

Artificial intelligence protections for performers could be closer to becoming reality as Equity has received an improved offer from PACT, in the face of threats of industrial action.

The deadline of Monday 19 January was met late in the day by negotiators for PACT (the Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television, the trade body representing producers covering the UK), who sent over new wording with improvements in relation to AI protections which had been in dispute. Following a meeting yesterday (Tuesday 20 January), both sides have agreed to enter a further period of negotiation in good faith.

Equity General Secretary Paul W Fleming said: “Equity members should be in no doubt that it is their support and determination to secure AI protections which led to this improved offer.

“Last month's ballot result showed that an overwhelming majority of performers are prepared to refuse scanning on set, and that focused the minds of producers leading to this improved offer. It doesn't cover everything we've asked for, and the coming weeks will be instrumental in securing the protections performers need in the age of AI and scanning on set.

“A constructive meeting took place with PACT where we discussed the revised offer and further improvements we are seeking. Given the progress being made, we will enter into further negotiations with PACT on AI, as well as royalties and residuals, pay, self-tapes and fairer contracts to secure the best possible deal.

“However, if we decide this offer is not good enough, and PACT refuse to give the protections that are needed, we are prepared to move to a statutory ballot of members with the intention to undertake industrial action on upcoming productions.”

In December 2025, Equity held an indicative ballot of over 7,000 performers to establish whether members would be willing to take industrial action (specifically refusing to be scanned on set) in order to secure stronger AI protections in the PACT negotiations. The result was a resounding 99% YES from 75% of members working in film and TV.

These long-running negotiations cover the Equity-PACT agreement which underpins the terms and conditions of the vast majority of UK film and TV work for performers, including actors, stunt artists, singers and dancers. Equity is seeking AI protections for the first time as the technology and its use grows rapidly.