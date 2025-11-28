Comedian Leila Navabi Announces 2026 UK Tour Of RELAY

Tour dates will begin in 2026 with tickets on sale November 27, 2025.
Leila Navabi will bring her one-person punk-musical comedy RELAY to venues across the UK in 2026. Tickets will go on sale on November 27, 2025. The production follows Navabi’s critically praised 2024 festival run and builds on the success of her debut Edinburgh Fringe hour.
RELAY combines stand-up, electro-pop musical performance, and animation as Navabi explores the process of creating a queer family with her partner, a close friend serving as the sperm donor, and his boyfriend participating in the journey. The show examines themes of autonomy, joy, and chosen family while maintaining a comedic and music-driven structure. RELAY premiered at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, received a nomination for the Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence, and was featured as one of The Guardian’s “10 Best Shows to Catch” at the Edinburgh Fringe.
The production follows Navabi’s debut hour Composition, which sold out its 2023 Fringe run before transferring to Soho Theatre. Navabi’s career spans writing, composition, stand-up, and broadcast appearances across BBC, Channel 4, Comedy Central, ITV, and Sky Max. Her work includes selections for BBC Writersroom: Welsh Voices, a wide range of television and radio credits, and a co-written BBC Wales comedy project, Vandullz, which premiered as part of the BBC Festival of Funny.
Tickets for RELAY will be available beginning November 27, 2025, at showandtellpresents.com/events/leila-navabi-relay. Full tour dates and venues will be announced by the producers.
5 BANGOR Pontio
6 CEREDIGION Theatr Felinfach
11 MOLD Theatr Clwyd
26 NEWPORT The Riverfront
6 ABERYSTWYTH Theatr Arad Goch
11-14 LONDON Soho Theatre
28 LIVERPOOL Royal Court
9-11 CARDIFF Sherman Theatre (on sale soon)
17 MANCHESTER Salford Lowry
18 LEEDS Carriage Works
23 BIRMINGHAM Crescent
16 EDINBURGH Traverse Theatre
21 BRISTOL Wardrobe
22 BRIGHTON Dome
Videos