Comedian Leila Navabi Announces 2026 UK Tour Of RELAY

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Leila Navabi will bring her one-person punk-musical comedy RELAY to venues across the UK in 2026. Tickets will go on sale on November 27, 2025. The production follows Navabi’s critically praised 2024 festival run and builds on the success of her debut Edinburgh Fringe hour.

RELAY

RELAY combines stand-up, electro-pop musical performance, and animation as Navabi explores the process of creating a queer family with her partner, a close friend serving as the sperm donor, and his boyfriend participating in the journey. The show examines themes of autonomy, joy, and chosen family while maintaining a comedic and music-driven structure. RELAY premiered at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, received a nomination for the Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence, and was featured as one of The Guardian’s “10 Best Shows to Catch” at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The production follows Navabi’s debut hour Composition, which sold out its 2023 Fringe run before transferring to Soho Theatre. Navabi’s career spans writing, composition, stand-up, and broadcast appearances across BBC, Channel 4, Comedy Central, ITV, and Sky Max. Her work includes selections for BBC Writersroom: Welsh Voices, a wide range of television and radio credits, and a co-written BBC Wales comedy project, Vandullz, which premiered as part of the BBC Festival of Funny.

Ticketing

Tickets for RELAY will be available beginning November 27, 2025, at showandtellpresents.com/events/leila-navabi-relay. Full tour dates and venues will be announced by the producers.

TOUR DATES

FEB 2026

5 BANGOR Pontio

6 CEREDIGION Theatr Felinfach

11 MOLD Theatr Clwyd

26 NEWPORT The Riverfront

MARCH 2026

6 ABERYSTWYTH Theatr Arad Goch

11-14 LONDON Soho Theatre

28 LIVERPOOL Royal Court

APRIL 2026

9-11 CARDIFF Sherman Theatre (on sale soon)

17 MANCHESTER Salford Lowry

18 LEEDS Carriage Works

23 BIRMINGHAM Crescent

MAY 2026

16 EDINBURGH Traverse Theatre

21 BRISTOL Wardrobe

22 BRIGHTON Dome