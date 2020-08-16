Check Out the Full Lineup For BBC Proms 2020

The event kicks off on 28 August.

BBC Proms is fast approaching, with the first Prom kicking off on 28 August.

There will be no in-person audience at these events this year, but audience members can tune in to the virtual event and watch the Proms performances online here.

Check out the full lineup below!

Prom: Friday 28 August at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Hannah Kendall: Tuxedo: Vasco 'de' Gama (BBC commission, world premiere)

Eric Whitacre: Sleep

Aaron Copland: Quiet City

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 'Eroica'

BBC Singers, BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo

Prom: Saturday 29 August at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Gioachino Rossini: The Thieving Magpie - overture (arr. Jonathan Scott)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana - Intermezzo (arr. Jonathan Scott)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (arr. Jonathan Scott)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in C minor, 'Organ' (arr. Jonathan Scott)

Jonathan Scott (organ)

Prom: Sunday 30 August at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Thomas Adès: Dawn (BBC commission: world premiere)

Edward Elgar: Introduction and Allegro

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sacrae symphoniae (1597) - Canzon septimi et octavi toni a 12 (arr. Eric Crees)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata in C sharp minor, Op. 27 No. 2 'quasi una fantasia' ('Moonlight') - 1st movement

György Kurtág: ... quasi una fantasia ...

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sacrae symphoniae (1597) - Canzon noni toni a 12 (arr. Eric Crees)

Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 in D major 35'

Mitsuko Uchida (piano), London Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle

Prom: Tuesday 1 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

A programme of contemporary classical works

London Sinfonietta

Prom: Wednesday 2 September at Salford Quays, Salford

Josef Haydn: Philemon und Baucis - overture

Aziza Sadikova: Marionettes (BBC commission: world premiere)

Benjamin Britten: Nocturne

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 80 in D minor

Allan Clayton (tenor), BBC Philharmonic/Omer Meir Wellber

Prom: Thursday 3 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor for two violins, RV 514

George Frideric Handel: Concerto grosso in B flat major, Op. 3 No. 2

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D major for two violins, RV 513

George Frideric Handel: Radamisto - Passacaglia

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in A minor for two oboes, RV 536

Charles Avison: Concerto grosso No. 5 in D minor (after Scarlatti)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043

Nicola Benedetti (violin), Alina Ibragimova (violin), Alexandra Bellamy (oboe), Katharina Spreckelsen (oboe), Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment/Jonathan Cohen (harpsichord)

Prom: Friday 4 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Anoushka Shankar (sitar), Gold Panda (live electronics), Manu Delago (percussion), Britten Sinfonia/Jules Buckley

Prom: Saturday 5 September at City Halls, Glasgow

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major, Op. 19

Jay Capperauld: Circadian Refrains (172 Days Until Dawn) (BBC commission: world premiere)

Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen

Stephen Hough (piano), BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Thomas Dausgaard

Prom: Sunday 6 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Laura Marling (singer), 12 Ensemble

Prom: Tuesday 8 September at Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff

Bohuslav Martinů: Jazz Suite

John Adams: Chamber Symphony

Gavin Higgins: new work (BBC commission: world premiere)

Samuel Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring

Natalya Romaniw (soprano), BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ryan Bancroft

Prom: Wednesday 9 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin

Dmitry Shostakovich: Concerto for piano, trumpet and strings (Piano Concerto No. 1)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C major, 'Jupiter'

Benjamin Grosvenor (piano), Jason Evans (trumpet), Philharmonia Orchestra/Esa-Pekka Salonen

Prom: Thursday 10 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Richard Ayres: No. 52 (Three pieces about Ludwig van Beethoven: dreaming, hearing loss and saying goodbye) (BBC co-commission: world premiere)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A major

Tom Service (presenter), Aurora Orchestra/Nicholas Collon

Prom: Friday 11 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata in C major, Op. 102 No. 1

Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata

Frank Bridge: Mélodie

Sergey Rachmaninov: Cello Sonata in G minor

Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello), Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano)

Last Night of the Proms: Saturday 12 September at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Golda Schultz (soprano), BBC Symphony Orchestra/Dalia Stasevska

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You