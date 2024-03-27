Charlie Burn, Georgina Castle, and More Will Lead MEAN GIRLS in the West End; Now Extended into 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full cast and creative team have been revealed for MEAN GIRLS at the Savoy Theatre, as booking extends to 16 February 2025 with over 140,000 tickets released. The smash hit musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film of the same name which was released 20 years ago this April, will debut at the West End's Savoy Theatre on 5 June 2024, with a Gala Opening on 26 June 2024.

Charlie Burn (Les Misérables, Disney100 UK tour) will play Cady Heron who after growing up in the African savanna returns to suburban Illinois and joins North Shore High. The Plastics are Georgina Castle (Dirty Dancing, Elf the Musical) as the charming but ruthless Regina George, with Elèna Gyasi (SIX - UK tour, Treason the Musical - UK tour) as Gretchen Wieners and Grace Mouat (Before After, The Great British Bake Off Musical) as Karen Smith.

Elena Skye (Les Misérables, Kinky Boots) and Tom Xander (A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Book of Mormon) play best friends Janis Sarkisian and Damian Hubbard.

Daniel Bravo (Cruel Intentions, Witness for the Prosecution) takes on the role of Aaron Samuels ‘one of the most popular guys' at North Shore High, with Lucca Chadwick-Patel (MAMMA MIA!, Legally Blonde) as Kevin Ganatra, captain of ‘The Mathletes'.

Ako Mitchell (The Sound of Music, Black Superhero) will play North Shore Principal Mr Duvall, while Ms Norbury - the role originated in the 2004 film by MEAN GIRLS creator Tina Fey - will be played by Zoë Rainey (Made in Dagenham, An American in Paris) who also plays the roles of Mrs George and Ms Heron.

They are joined by Tia Antoine-Charles, Georgia Arron, Liam Buckland, Shonah Buwu, Baylie Carson, Freddie Clements, Siobhan Diffin, Clíona Flynn, Fergie Fraser, Angus Good, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Holly Liburd, Corey Mitchell, Mervin Noronha, Aharon Rayner, Trézel Sergeant, Josh Singleton, Annie Southall, Lillia Squires, Tommy Wade-Smith and Holly Willock.

It's gonna be a little bit dramatic…

Get in, loser, MEAN GIRLS is coming to London! Broadway's hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), opens at the Savoy Theatre this summer.

Meet The Plastics –Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit, and killer songs. Grab your friends and your cool mom, this is going to be fetch – and YES London, we're making it happen!

The reign begins June 2024. If you want to sit with us, book your tickets and don't forget… on Wednesdays, we wear pink.

Joining the award-winning creative team for MEAN GIRLS in the West End are Scott Pask - Scenic Design, Katrina Lindsay - Costume Design, Kenneth Posner -Lighting Design, Brian Ronan - Sound Design, Finn Ross and Adam Young – Video Design, Josh Marquette - Hair Design, Mary-Mitchell Campbell – Musical Supervision, and Natalie Gallacher for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting – Casting.

MEAN GIRLS is now booking to 16 February 2025 with over 45,000 tickets at £40 and under, and over 140,000 just-released tickets available. The access performances currently on sale are as follows – Audio Described on Saturday 7 September at 2.30pm, Captioned Performance on Saturday 14 September at 2.30pm and British Sign Language on Saturday 21 September at 2.30pm.

MEAN GIRLS had its world premiere in 2017 at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C and opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre to ecstatic responses, where it played to packed houses. The show then went on a hugely successful US tour in 2019 and is currently on its second US tour. The MEAN GIRLS musical film adaptation from Paramount Pictures was released globally in cinemas in January 2024 and was the #1 film at the Box Office in multiple countries including the UK and US.

Originally released in 2004, 20 years ago this April, MEAN GIRLS has had a profound impact on pop-culture for nearly 20 years. Tina Fey's hilarious and relatable portrayal of high school life struck a chord with audiences across the globe and the film's whip-smart satire, iconic catchphrases, and unforgettable characters made it a phenomenon that remains a cultural touchstone to this day.

Working with ATG's Creative Learning Department, MEAN GIRLS will be providing a selection of matinees for schools and community groups who otherwise may not be able to access the show. To complement this, workshops and Q&As will be made available to these groups that centre around anti-bullying and empowerment. A weekly ticket access scheme will also be announced closer to performances.