Charity Lockdown Musical Theatre Quiz Night To Be Live-Streamed Sunday 5th April

On Sunday 5th April at 7pm, Jordan Li-Smith (Musical Director and Composer) will be hosting a live-stream musical theatre quiz night via Facebook Live, to raise money for theatrical charities.

Link for the livestream: https://facebook.com/events/s/lockdown-musical-theatre-quiz-/582026672389246/?ti=icl

The quiz is open to everyone and is complete free to take part in, and it is suggested that participants should donate what they can to charities linked to the theatre of their own choosing, such as Acting For Others, Help Musicians or Funds for Freelancers. It will be a night of laughs and musical theatre trivia.

It's highly recommended to form a team to play and sharing the experience via a group video chat party, such as Skype or Zoom.

Jordan recently won the 2020 Off West End Award for Best Musical Director. He is currently Assistant Musical Director on City of Angels at the Garrick, and his recent credits include Preludes (Southwark Playhouse) and Amour (Charing Cross Theatre).

Jordan says "I've had such a wonderful time creating this quiz in aid of our amazing theatrical charities. I have been very fortunate to have been donated funds by some already, and this was the least I could do to give them something back and create a fun night for all of us who are self-isolating in lockdown."

The live stream will take place at 7pm on Sunday 5th April on the Lockdown Musical Theatre Quiz Night Facebook Event Page: https://facebook.com/events/s/lockdown-musical-theatre-quiz-/582026672389246/?ti=icl

Jordan Li-Smith's website: www.jordanli-smith.com





