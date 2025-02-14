Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE IN LONDON To Welcome New Cast; New Booking Period Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Channing Tatum and his co-producers will welcome new cast members and announce a new booking period for Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London. Patrons will be able to book performances through to Sunday 4 January 2026 from today, Thursday 13 February at 12pm.

The producers are delighted to welcome new cast members Espoir Alpha, Nick Brown, Taylor Diamond-Lord, Ryan Elson, Nordine Ezzahr, Carles Escoms Ferrer, Kevin Velez and Marcus Vrondas. They are joining existing cast members Clare Billson, Jake Brewer, Jo Calderwood, Myles Harper, “Sweeney” Todd Holdsworth, Jack Manley, James Percy and Charlotte Perry.

Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live, has performed over 2300 shows in the West End, has wowed over 700,000 people in London and over 1,700,000 worldwide. It is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square in November 2018. Magic Mike Live inspired A New Television series on HBO Max, Finding Magic Mike, and the third installment of the Magic Mike film franchise, Magic Mike's Last Dance. Magic Mike Live has become an international sensation since opening in Las Vegas in April 2017. In addition to breaking box office records and performing to sold-out audiences in Las Vegas and London, the show has thrilled audiences around the world with engagements in Berlin, Australia, and Miami and Dallas in North America.

From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. Audience members enter Magic Mike's mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

Guests can also enjoy pre and post show cocktails and cuisine at two bespoke bar and lounge experiences - Permission and Archive & Myth - designed and curated by Magic Mike Live designer Rachel O'Toole. Patrons can either book their spots in advance or drop in if they fancy an intimate and luxurious space to unwind in the heart of London's West End.

Permission was recently voted one of Open Table's ‘Top 10 Best Restaurants in London.' The intimate and atmospheric lounge, located just steps from the theatre entrance offers a range of food and beverage options, including a weekend brunch package, as well as live music curated by the Magic Mike Live team.

Just named one of the UK's Top 50 Cocktail Bars, Archive & Myth is hidden beneath the Hippodrome Casino and is accessed by a password-protected door off Cranbourn Street. This secret bar offers a stylish escape from the Square's hustle and bustle, with a tempting menu of elevated classic cocktails, bespoke vintage spirits and light bites, enjoyed in an elegant space that is richly-inspired by the heritage and legends of the venue itself.

Patrons can also book a VIP Luxe Seats package, guaranteeing the best seats in the house, complimentary cocktails, and entry to Permission with a personal concierge escort to the show. The VIP Luxe package also includes a meet and greet with some of the dancers after the show. For more information visit magicmikelondon.co.uk

