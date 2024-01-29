Casting Team Of DEAR EVAN HANSEN UK Tour Collaborates With TikTok to Search For Talent

The casting team of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, in collaboration with TikTok, are searching for the next generation of talent to star in the first ever UK tour of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning Best Musical.

This opportunity is open for every role in the show, not just Evan himself. Applications from performers of all gender identities, with or without formal training, are welcome. Those interested are invited to upload a video on TikTok singing any number from the multi award-winning production with the hashtag #YouWillBeFound, before submitting their entry formally via Click Here.

After the closing date, the casting team will review all submitted videos and invite anyone who they feel could be a part of the cast to participate in the formal audition process at a central London location.

Video applications are accepted for 2 weeks from today, Monday 29 January, with entries closing on Sunday 11 February. Entrants must be 18+ and based in the UK or Ireland.

For all information and to apply, visit: Click Here

Directed by Nottingham Playhouse's Artistic Director Adam Penford, DEAR EVAN HANSEN will open at the Nottingham Playhouse on 9 September 2024, ahead of a UK tour.

Director Adam Penford said, “Dear Evan Hansen is about celebrating what you bring to the world as a unique individual. It's very exciting to be collaborating with TikTok to provide a platform for those who love the musical as much as I do to sing these beautiful songs. We can't wait to see who is out there."

Ed Lindeman, Head of Entertainment TikTok UK & IE said: “Dear Evan Hansen is already a huge hit with the TikTok community, with thousands of people sharing creations using the much-loved soundtrack. We are delighted that the producers have recognised this and are now turning to TikTok to uncover up-and-coming talent for the touring show.

At TikTok, we're committed to supporting theatre and the creative industries, TikTok is a platform where creativity is discovered, and emerging talent can really thrive; we can't wait to see who will be found!"

Packed with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade, DEAR EVAN HANSEN has a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Oscar-winning composers for The Greatest Showman) and a book by Steven Levenson. Its many awards include the Tony Award for Best Musical, Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Today is going to be a good day. And here's why…

Meet Evan: an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in. The thing is, on his way to fitting in, he didn't tell the whole truth. And now must give up on a life he never dreamt he'd have. As events spiral and the truth comes out, Evan faces a reckoning with himself and everyone around him.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is presented by ATG Productions and Nottingham Playhouse by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Tour Dates

MONDAY 9 – SATURDAY 28 SEPTEMBER 2024

Nottingham Playhouse

https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 1 – SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER 2024

Leicester Curve

www.curveonline.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 8 – SATURDAY 12 OCTOBER 2024

Hall for Cornwall

https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/whats-on/dear-evan-hansen/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 15 – SATURDAY 19 OCTOBER 2024

Theatre Royal Brighton

www.atgtickets.com/theatre-royal-brighton

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 22 – SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER 2024

Birmingham Alexandra

www.atgtickets.com/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 29 OCTOBER – SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER 2024

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 5 – SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER 2024

Leeds Grand Theatre

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 12 – SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2024

Liverpool Empire

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 19 – SATURDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2024

Sunderland Empire

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 26 – SATURDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2024

Oxford New Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 14 – SATURDAY 18 JANUARY 2025

Northampton Derngate

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 21 – SATURDAY 25 JANUARY 2025

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

www.mayflower.org.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 28 JANUARY – SATURDAY 1 FEBRUARY 2025

Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 4 – SATURDAY 8 FEBRUARY 2025

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

www.marlowetheatre.com

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 FEBRUARY 2025

Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 18 – SATURDAY 22 FEBRUARY 2025

Palace Theatre, Manchester

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 25 FEBRUARY – SATURDAY 1 MARCH 2025

King's Theatre, Glasgow

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 4 – SATURDAY 8 MARCH 2025

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 MARCH 2025

Grand Opera House, Belfast

www.goh.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 18 – SATURDAY 22 MARCH 2025

Storyhouse Theatre, Chester

www.storyhouse.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 25 – SATURDAY 29 MARCH 2025

New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 1 – SATURDAY 5 APRIL 2025

Wolverhampton Grand

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 8 – SATURDAY 12 APRIL 2025

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 15 – SATURDAY 19 APRIL 2025

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

www.theatreroyal.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 22 – SATURDAY 26 APRIL 2025

Hull New Theatre

www.hulltheatres.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 29 APRIL – SATURDAY 3 MAY 2025

Wales Millenium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 13 – SATURDAY 17 MAY 2025

Theatre Royal Norwich

www.norwichtheatre.org

ON SALE NOW