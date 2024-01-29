Casting Team Of DEAR EVAN HANSEN UK Tour Collaborates With TikTok to Search For Talent

This opportunity is open for every role in the show, not just Evan himself.
The casting team of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, in collaboration with TikTok, are searching for the next generation of talent to star in the first ever UK tour of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning Best Musical.
This opportunity is open for every role in the show, not just Evan himself. Applications from performers of all gender identities, with or without formal training, are welcome. Those interested are invited to upload a video on TikTok singing any number from the multi award-winning production with the hashtag #YouWillBeFound, before submitting their entry formally via Click Here.
After the closing date, the casting team will review all submitted videos and invite anyone who they feel could be a part of the cast to participate in the formal audition process at a central London location.
Video applications are accepted for 2 weeks from today, Monday 29 January, with entries closing on Sunday 11 February. Entrants must be 18+ and based in the UK or Ireland.
For all information and to apply, visit: Click Here
Directed by Nottingham Playhouse's Artistic Director Adam Penford, DEAR EVAN HANSEN will open at the Nottingham Playhouse on 9 September 2024, ahead of a UK tour.
Director Adam Penford said, “Dear Evan Hansen is about celebrating what you bring to the world as a unique individual. It's very exciting to be collaborating with TikTok to provide a platform for those who love the musical as much as I do to sing these beautiful songs. We can't wait to see who is out there."
Ed Lindeman, Head of Entertainment TikTok UK & IE said: “Dear Evan Hansen is already a huge hit with the TikTok community, with thousands of people sharing creations using the much-loved soundtrack. We are delighted that the producers have recognised this and are now turning to TikTok to uncover up-and-coming talent for the touring show.
At TikTok, we're committed to supporting theatre and the creative industries, TikTok is a platform where creativity is discovered, and emerging talent can really thrive; we can't wait to see who will be found!"
Packed with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade, DEAR EVAN HANSEN has a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Oscar-winning composers for The Greatest Showman) and a book by Steven Levenson. Its many awards include the Tony Award for Best Musical, Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.
Today is going to be a good day. And here's why…
Meet Evan: an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in. The thing is, on his way to fitting in, he didn't tell the whole truth. And now must give up on a life he never dreamt he'd have. As events spiral and the truth comes out, Evan faces a reckoning with himself and everyone around him.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN is presented by ATG Productions and Nottingham Playhouse by arrangement with Music Theatre International.
MONDAY 9 – SATURDAY 28 SEPTEMBER 2024
Nottingham Playhouse
https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 1 – SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER 2024
Leicester Curve
www.curveonline.co.uk
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 8 – SATURDAY 12 OCTOBER 2024
Hall for Cornwall
https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/whats-on/dear-evan-hansen/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 15 – SATURDAY 19 OCTOBER 2024
Theatre Royal Brighton
www.atgtickets.com/theatre-royal-brighton
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 22 – SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER 2024
Birmingham Alexandra
www.atgtickets.com/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 29 OCTOBER – SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER 2024
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 5 – SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER 2024
Leeds Grand Theatre
www.leedsheritagetheatres.com
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 12 – SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2024
Liverpool Empire
www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 19 – SATURDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2024
Sunderland Empire
www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 26 – SATURDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2024
Oxford New Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 14 – SATURDAY 18 JANUARY 2025
Northampton Derngate
www.royalandderngate.co.uk
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 21 – SATURDAY 25 JANUARY 2025
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
www.mayflower.org.uk
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 28 JANUARY – SATURDAY 1 FEBRUARY 2025
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 4 – SATURDAY 8 FEBRUARY 2025
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
www.marlowetheatre.com
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 FEBRUARY 2025
Bristol Hippodrome
www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 18 – SATURDAY 22 FEBRUARY 2025
Palace Theatre, Manchester
www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 25 FEBRUARY – SATURDAY 1 MARCH 2025
King's Theatre, Glasgow
www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 4 – SATURDAY 8 MARCH 2025
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 MARCH 2025
Grand Opera House, Belfast
www.goh.co.uk
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 18 – SATURDAY 22 MARCH 2025
Storyhouse Theatre, Chester
www.storyhouse.com
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 25 – SATURDAY 29 MARCH 2025
New Wimbledon Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 1 – SATURDAY 5 APRIL 2025
Wolverhampton Grand
www.grandtheatre.co.uk
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 8 – SATURDAY 12 APRIL 2025
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 15 – SATURDAY 19 APRIL 2025
Theatre Royal, Plymouth
www.theatreroyal.com
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 22 – SATURDAY 26 APRIL 2025
Hull New Theatre
www.hulltheatres.co.uk/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 29 APRIL – SATURDAY 3 MAY 2025
Wales Millenium Centre
www.wmc.org.uk
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 13 – SATURDAY 17 MAY 2025
Theatre Royal Norwich
www.norwichtheatre.org
ON SALE NOW
