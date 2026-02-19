Aaron Anthony, Olivia Forrest and More to Star in HEART WALL at Bush Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new play with its heart and soul placed firmly in the north-west of England will open at the Bush Theatre on 7 April. Heart Wall, by Manchester writer and Bush Writers' Group alum, Kit Withington, and directed by Katie Greenall, an Associate Director at the Royal Exchange, Manchester, invites us down the pub for an evening of family, banter, beer, and karaoke

Heart Wall features set and costume design by Hazel Low, costume supervision by Esther Taylor, lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi, sound design and composition by Mwen, movement direction by Mateus Daniel, and casting by Jatinder Chera. The cast includes Aaron Anthony, Olivia Forrest, Rowan Robinson, Sophie Stanton, and Deka Walmsley.

It's Friday night, and home from University, Franky is back at her local pub for the first time in years. A British institution, so often under threat of closure these days, the pub is the centre of the community where pints are poured, Motown music drifts from the tinny speakers, and karaoke starts at eight. It's reassuringly familiar. Like nothing's changed.

But, haunted by grief, Franky's family is quietly unravelling around her. Her dad is hiding himself away, and buried family secrets are leaking through the cracks in every room.

A bittersweet, tender exploration of the long tail of grief and the fickleness of memory, Heart Wall asks where we go when the walls start closing in, and home has become somewhere you don't know.