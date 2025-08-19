Cast Set For West End Transfer of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Theatre has announced full casting for the West End transfer of its production of The Importance of Being Earnest as rehearsals get underway. As previously announced Olly Alexander, will play the role of Algernon Moncrieff with Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Jack Worthing, Hugh Dennis as Rev. Canon Chasuble, Shobna Gulati as Miss Prism, Kitty Hawthorne as Gwendolen Fairfax, Jessica Whitehurst as Cecily Cardew, Hayley Carmichael as Merriman/Lane and Stephen Fry as Lady Bracknell.

Joining the cast as ensemble and understudy members are Jasmine Kerr, Sam Liu, Gillian McCafferty, Elliot Pritchard and Liv Spencer.

This production will run for a limited season at the Noël Coward Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, in a co-production with Sonia Friedman Productions, from 18 September 2025 until 10 January 2026.

The showdirected by Max Webster, is a joyful and flamboyant reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy.

Being sensible can be excessively boring. At least Jack thinks so.

While assuming the role of dutiful guardian in the country, he lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy takes on a similar facade.

Unfortunately, living a double life has its drawbacks, especially when it comes to love. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate.

Max Webster is an award-winning theatre director, specialising in spectacular new work, opera and live music events. Recent acclaimed productions include Macbeth (Donmar Warehouse/West End), Life of Pi (Sheffield Theatres/West End/Broadway), Henry V (Donmar Warehouse) and The Lorax (Old Vic). He was Associate Director at the Old Vic from 2015 until 2019 and at The Donmar Warehouse from 2020 until 2024.

This production also features the work of set and Costume Designer Rae Smith, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Nicola T. Chang, movement director Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, composer D.J. Walde and casting director Alastair Coomer CDG. They are joined by associate director Aaliyah Mckay, associate set designer Tim Blazdell, associate Costume Designer Johanna Coe, associate lighting designer Hector Murray and associate sound designer Chris Reid. Completing the creative team are, physical comedy advisor Joyce Henderson, intimacy coordinator Ingrid Mackinnon and voice and dialect coach Kate Godfrey.

Webster’s show was first performed in the Lyttelton Theatre from 21 November 2024 until 25 January 2025. Following a sold-out run at The National Theatre, it was subsequently released to cinemas worldwide through National Theatre Live. Over 165,000 people in the UK have watched this production. Over 20,000 tickets are available for under £30 across the upcoming West End run.

A National Theatre production co-produced with Sonia Friedman Productions.

In association with No Guarantees, Winkler & Smalberg and Playing Field.