Cast Set For THE CRUCIBLE at Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the cast of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, directed by Ola Ince. The Crucible is the first modern classic to be staged at The Globe Theatre and runs from 8 May to 12 July.

The cast comprises Sarah Belcher as Ann Putnam / Sarah Good, Sarah Cullum as Martha Corey / Ruth Putnam / Cover, Gavin Drea as John Proctor, Joshua Dunn as Cheever, Steve Furst as Reverend Parris, James Groom as Willard / Cover, Joanne Howarth as Rebecca Nurse, Molly Madigan as Mercy Lewis / Cover, Aisha-Mae McCormick as Susanna Walcott / Cover, Stuart McQuarrie as Thomas Putnam / Judge Hathorne, Sarah Merrifield as Tituba, Scarlett Nunes as Betty Parris, Glyn Pritchard as Francis Nurse, Phoebe Pryce as Elizabeth Proctor, Hannah Saxby as Abigail Williams, Gareth Snook as Deputy Governor Danforth, Jo Stone-Fewings as Reverend Hale, Howard Ward as Giles Corey, and Bethany Wooding as Mary Warren.

Director Ola Ince says: “I’m very excited to share Arthur Miller’s historic epic in the unique immersive space of The Globe Theatre. Combining The Crucible’s big ideas about power, freedom, and gender with the strength of this phenomenal cast is absolutely thrilling!”

The Crucible is designed by Amelia Jane Hankin, with music composed by Renell Shaw. Lindsay McAllister is Assistant Director, Kevin McCurdy is Fight Director, Ebony Molina is Movement Director, Raniah Al-Sayed is Intimacy Director, and Annemette Verspeak is Text and Voice coach.

The Crucible was cast by Becky Paris CDG, Casting Director at Shakespeare’s Globe.

Biographies

Sarah Belcher is Ann Putnam / Sarah Good. Theatre credits include: Hamnet (RSC / West End); The March on Russia (Orange Tree Theatre); Medea (Almeida Theatre); Twelfth Night (Filter / RSC); The Accrington Pals (Royal Exchange); Twelfth Night, The Tempest, Comedy of Errors (RSC); Six Characters in Search Of An Author (Headlong); Beachy Head (Analogue); Roam (National Theatre of Scotland / Grid Iron); The Devil’s Larder (Grid Iron); The Elephant Man (Sheffield Lyceum); The Magic Carpet (Lyric Hammersmith); An Oak Tree (Traverse); Zero Degrees and Drifting, The Swing Left (Unlimited); The Weather Man (Opera North); 13 Objects, He Stumbled, Ursula, The Ecstatic Bible (The Wrestling School and Adelaide Festival); Chaste Maid in Cheapside (Almeida Theatre); Edmond, The Collection (Northern Stage); The Nativity (Young Vic); Leonce and Lena, Candide, Ballad of Wolves (The Gate); A River Sutra (RNT); Sunspots (Red Room). TV credits include: Haven (Amazon / Drama Republic); Maternal, Talk to Me (ITV); This England (Sky); Somewhere Boy (Clerkenwell / C4); Outlander (Left Bank / Starz / Amazon); Sanditon (ITV / PBS); Call The Midwife, Holby City, EastEnders, The Musketeers, Tales from the Old Bailey, Lead Balloon (BBC); Brexit :The Uncivil War (House / C4). Film credits include: IC9; The Long Goodbye; London Unplugged; Beginner’s Luck. Radio credits include: The Hair of the Dog; Big Heart; The Cold Cold Snow; Crusty Pie and Knowledge and a Girl.

Sarah Cullum is Martha Corey / Ruth Putnam / Cover. Previous work at Shakespeare’s Globe includes Othello. Theatre credits includes: Faith - The Return/The Arrival (RSC); The Lost Lending Library (Punchdrunk: Enrichment); Lethe (Kings Head Theatre); V&V (Omnibus Theatre); The Little Prince (Fuel Theatre on UK Tour); Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure, Peter Rabbit Garden Adventure (Histrionic Productions); Baby Box (York Theatre Royal and Kings Head Theatre); Shootout (White Bear Theatre); People, Places and Things (Headlong at The Oxford Playhouse); and After Three Sisters (Jack Studio Theatre). Film credits include: Spare Room. Sarah has also narrated several audiobooks, all of which are available on Audible. She was nominated for a One Voice Award 2024 for her audiobook narration in Welcome To My World.

Gavin Drea is John Proctor. Gavin’s theatre credits include: Tribes, Hamlet (The Gate / St Ann's Warehouse); Blood Wedding (Young Vic); Philadelphia, Here I Come! (Abbey Theatre / Lyric Belfast); and Druid Shakespeare and Druid Murphy (Lincoln Centre, Kennedy Centre). His film credits include: Sharp Corner, Sweetness in the Belly, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and What Richard Did. TV credits include: Baby Reindeer, Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix); Daisy Jones and the Six (Amazon Prime), Love/Hate, Rebellion (RTE); The Alienist (Paramount Television); My Mother and Other Strangers (BBC); 'Barbarians Rising' (History Channel). He also starred in the first UK Disney+ Original series Wedding Season, for which he was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Actor (National Comedy Awards). He is the lead voice of Male V in Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red). Gavin is currently starring in the second season of psychological thriller Surface (Apple TV+).

Joshua Dunn is Cheever. Joshua’s previous work at the Shakespeare’s Globe includes The Duchess of Malfi. Other theatre credits include Julius Caeser (RSC / Tour). He is a graduate of Drama Centre London.

Steve Furst is Reverend Parris. Steve is an actor and comedian from London. He plays series regular Dr. Fernel in the historical drama Serpent Queen (Starz). His most recent theatre credits include My Fair Lady (Leicester Curve) and Oliver! (Leeds Playhouse). Steve’s extensive TV credits include: A Gentleman In Moscow (Paramount+); Still Up (Apple TV); Angela Black, Manhunt, Doc Martin, Wuthering Heights, Law & Order (ITV); Brassic, In The Long Run, Sally Lindsay’s Christmas Cracker (Sky); Dreaming Whilst Black, Summer of Rockets, Citizen Khan, Little Britain, Doctors, Lenny Henry In Pieces, Rob Brydon’s Annually Retentive (BBC); Miss Scarlet And The Duke (Alibi / PBS Masterpiece); Father Brown, Eve, Toast, Friday Night Dinner, Cardinal Burns (Channel 4). On stage, he was an original cast member of Made in Dagenham (Adelphi Theatre) and starred in Matilda: The Musical (Cambridge Theatre / RSC). Other stage credits include: Jews: In Their Own Words (Royal Court); Mr Gum & The Dancing Bear (National Theatre – Olivier-nominated); Wet Weather Cover (King’s Head Theatre); and Jack and The Beanstalk (Barbican). Film credits include: Disobedience for Sebastián Lelio; Walk Like A Panther; Borley Rectory; The Knot; Chalet Girl; and St Trinian’s 1 and 2.

James Groom is Willard / Cover. Theatre credits include: The Bodyguard the Musical (UK No.1 Tour); Killer Joe (Trafalgar Theatre); Apologia (English Theatre Frankfurt); Christmas (White Bear). Film and TV credits include: Bridgerton (Netflix); The First Team (BBC); The Alienist (Paramount); Outlander (Sony Pictures); and The Arbiter (Nowhere Fast). James Trained at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Joanne Howarth is Rebecca Nurse. Previous work for Shakespeare’s Globe includes Much Ado About Nothing (2022), Nell Gwynn (2017), Much Ado About Nothing (2015), and Julius Caesar (1997). Other theatre credits include: The Importance of Being Earnest, Gangs of New York (Storyhouse, Chester); Falkland Sound, The Comedy of Errors, Twelfth Night, Faust, The Alchemist, The Virtuoso, Julius Caesar (RSC); Our Lady of Blundellsands (Liverpool Everyman); The Last Abbot (Rabble); Henry V (Tobacco Factory); Witness for the Prosecution (County Hall); Parliament Square (Manchester Royal Exchange / Bush); King Lear (Old Vic); Goodnight Mr Tom (West End / Tour); I Am a Camera (Southwark Playhouse); Bingo (Chichester / Young Vic); You Can’t Take It With You (Manchester Royal Exchange); Romeo and Juliet (Wolsey Ipswich); The Pull of Negative Gravity (Colchester / Traverse / NYC); The Firework Maker’s Daughter (Told by an Idiot); Men Should Weep, Singer, After the Dance (Oxford Stage); Present Laughter (Bath); East is East (Leicester Haymarket); Pera Pelas (Gate); Romeo and Juliet, The Revenger’s Tragedy (Orange Tree). TV credits include: It’s a Sin, Spooks, Wallander, Casualty, EastEnders, Waking the Dead, Doctors, Innocents and Grange Hill. Film credits include: Benjamin, Undercliffe and Making Noise Quietly.

Molly Madigan is Mercy Lewis / Cover. Molly is currently in her final year at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama. She is also an award-winning Singer-Songwriter and Musician. Previous theatre credits include: Romeo and Juliet, Little Women, Stig of the Dump (Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre); Merry Christmas Carol (Liverpool’s Royal Court Theatre).

Aisha-Mae McCormick is Susanna Walcott / Cover. Aisha-Mae is currently in her third year at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Stuart McQuarrie is Thomas Putnam / Judge Hathorne. Trained at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. Theatre credits include: The Antipodes; Sweat; Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Here We Go; Emil And The Detectives; In The Republic Of Happiness; Detroit; Clybourne Park; Wanderlust; Relocated; Happy Now; Realism – Nominated for Best Male Performance at the Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland 2006-2007; The God Of Hell; The Dark; Ivanov; The Taming Of The Shrew; Cleansed; Shining Souls; The Government Inspector; Shining Souls; The Slab Boys Trilogy; The Life Of Stuff. TV credits include: Half-Man; Shetland; The Rig; Foundation; Elizabeth Is Missing; The Crown; The Singapore Grip; White Dragon; Outlander; Ordeal by Innocence; Harlots; Dickensian; Virtuoso; The Hollow Crown Series 2; Babylon S1; Hustle S8; Any Human Heart; Extras Christmas Special; Whistleblowers; Peep Show S4; Golden Hour; The Way We Live Now; Four Fathers; The Echo; The Peter Principle; Dr. Finlay; Taggart; Hamish Macbeth. Film credits include: White Bird; The Nest; Mr. Turner; Coach – Winner of the Special Prize for Best Short Film, 65th Berlin International Film Festival, 2015; Blood; Isle Of Dogs; Another Year; House in Berlin; Franklyn; Hush; 28 Days Later; Trainspotting.

Sarah Merrifield is Tituba. Sarah received her Theatre Degree from Coventry University. Her theatre credits include: Made in Dagenham in Concert (London Palladium); The Pocket (Peckham Fringe Festival); and Chateau Marmont (Camden People's Theatre). Her TV credits include: BAFTA winning short comedy Brain in Gear (BBC) and The Rebel (UK Gold).

Scarlett Nunes is Betty Parris. Scarlett’s theatre credits include: Sunset at the Villa Thalia (National Theatre); The Ferryman (Gielgud Theatre). Film and TV credits include: Belfast (Focus Features).

Glyn Pritchard is Francis Nurse. Previous work at Shakespeare’s Globe includes The Duchess of Malfi, King Lear. Other theatre credits include: Tachwedd (Theatre 503); Rhinoseros, The Caucasian Chalk Circle (Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru); The Dock Brief (Rapture Theatre); Kneebone Cadillac (Plymouth Theatre Royal); One Green Bottle, The Bee, Blodeuwedd, and Yn Debig Iawn I Ti A Fi (Tokyo Metropolitan & Soho Theatre London); Ophelia’s Zimmer, The Twits (The Royal Court Theatre); The Dark Philosophers (National Theatre Wales); The Black Album, Ghetto, Fuente Ovejuna, Bartholomew Fair (National); The Diver (Soho); Under Milk Wood, Blue Remembered Hills, A Christmas Carol (Dukes, Lancaster); King Lear (Young Vic); Othello (RSC); The Marriage of Figaro (Royal Exchange, Manchester); A Family Affair (Arcola). TV credits include: Mudtown; Bariau S1 and S2; Andor; Doctor Who; Enid & Lucy; White House Farm; Doctors, Keeping Faith; Anita S1 and S2; Albie and Noa; 35 Diwrnod; Inspector George Gently; Critical; Harriet’s Army; Law & Order: UK, Babylon; Hinterland; Stella; Casualty; The Indian Doctor; Pobol Y Cwm; Brookside; Oh Na! Y Morgans; Death of a Son; Famous Five; Coronation Street; A Mind To Kill. Film credits include: Hunky Dory; Weekenders; Butterflies; Lion; The Last Minute; Death of a Son.

Phoebe Pryce is Elizabeth Proctor. Phoebe’s previous work at Shakespeare’s Globe includes The Tempest and The Merchant of Venice (which was also part of Shakespeare’s Globe’s International Tour). She has recently been performing in The Importance of Being Earnest (Royal Exchange, Manchester). Other theatre credits include: The Girl On The Train (Salisbury Playhouse); A Single Man (Park Theatre); The False Servant (Orange Tree Theatre); The Night Watch (UK Tour); Cash Cow (Hampstead Theatre); The Picture Of Dorian Gray (UK Tour); About Leo (Jermyn Street Theatre); Passage To India (UK Tour / Park Theatre); The Tenant Of Wildfell Hall (Octagon Theatre Bolton / Theatre Royal York). Film and TV credits include: The Gold, Father Brown, Holby City (BBC); The Girlfriend Experience (Starz); The Lost King (Baby Cow Productions).

Hannah Saxby is Abigail Williams. Hannah was recently nominated for an Offie for 'Best Newcomer' for her performance in Some Demon. Hannah trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama graduating in 2024. Theatre credits include: Some Demon (Arcola Theatre / Bristol Old Vic); Julius Caesar, Playhouse Creatures, Earthquakes in London (Richard Burton Theatre Company). TV credits include: Gentleman Jack 2 (BBC / HBO); Holby City, Doctors, Shakespeare & Hathaway (BBC); Malory Towers (CBBC). Film credits include: The First Two (Cinesuper / Umbrella Collective).

Gareth Snook is Deputy Governor Danforth. Previous work at Shakespeare’s Globe includes Romeo and Juliet and Romantics Anonymous. Gareth trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama. Recent theatre credits include: The Divine Mrs S (Hampstead Theatre); Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (UK Tour); Bagdad Café; A Midsummer Night's Dream (Ooen Air Theatre); Wise Children (Old Vic); Fiddler on the Roof (Chichester Festival Theatre); Pacifists Guide to the War on Cancer (National Theatre / Complicite); Casa Valentina (Southwark Playhouse). West End appearances include Assassins and Company (directed by Sam Mendes in The Donmar Warehouse / Noel Coward Theatre); Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty’s); Aspects of Love (Prince of Wales); Les Miserables (Palace); Cats (New London); and Sunset Boulevard, Made in Dagenham (Adelphi); The Rink (Cambridge); Harry in The Hired Man (Astoria); Guys and Dolls (with Royal National Theatre at Prince of Wales); Girlfriends (Playhouse); Closer Than Ever (Jermyn Street / Criterion & Vaudeville) and My Fair Lady (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane). Other theatre credits include: The Full Monty (National tour) Martin Guerre (National tour). He performed in the 10th Anniversary Concert of Les Miserables and in the Ira Gershwin Tribute Who Could Ask For Anything More (Albert Hall). He appeared in Hey! Mr Producer (Lyceum Theatre), the European Premiere of Ragtime (the St David’s Hall, Cardiff). TV credits include: Taboo; Emmerdale; Law and Order: UK; Pulaski; That Uncertain Feeling; The Bill; Ten Glorious Years; Company; and French and Saunders. Film credits include: Paddington 2; Les Miserables.

Jo Stone-Fewings is Reverend Hale. Jo is an RSC Associate Artist. Previous work at Shakespeare’s Globe includes King John. Theatre credits include: Coriolanus, War and Peace, Shadow of a Boy, Fuente Ovejuna, Ghetto (National Theatre); Witness for the Prosecution (London County Hall); Home I'm Darling; Richard III (Trafalgar Studios); The Big Meal Theatre Royal Bath); The Winter's Tale, King John, Twelfth Night, The Taming of the Shrew, The Park, Cymbeline, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Henry VIII (RSC); Heartbreak House, The Way of the World, King Lear, The Scarlet Letter (Chichester) A Midsummer Night's Dream, The City Madam (RSC / Stratford); The Invisible Man (Menier Chocolate Factory); Twelfth Night (RSC/Duke of York’s Theatre); Dancing at Lughnasa (Old Vic); 39 Steps (Criterion Theatre); The Country Wife (Haymarket Theatre); Angels in America (UK Tour); See How They Run (UK Tour / West End); The Unthinkable (Sheffield Crucible); Still Life, The Astonished Heart (Liverpool Playhouse); Craxyblackmotherf**kin’self (Royal Court); Richard III (RSC / West End); The Misanthrope (Young Vic); Henry VI, Part III (RSC Tour); The Importance of Being Earnest (Royal Exchange Tour); One Over the Eight (Scarborough). Film credits include: White Bird: A Wonder Story (Lionsgate); Eleven (Evolutionary Films); Survive (Forma Pro Films); Unstoppable (Millennium Films); American Friends (Prominent Features); Wondrous Oblivion (APT Films). TV credits include: Culprits (Character 7 / Disney+); Endeavour (Mammoth Screen); SAS: Rogue Heroes (Kudos); Survive (Quibi); A Confession, Victoria (ITV); Sister Boniface Mysteries (BBC / BritBox); The Alienist (TNT); Trust (FX Network); Still Star-Crossed (ABC Studios) Silent Witness, The Hollow Crown, Father Brown, Inside No. 9, Doctors, Doctor Who, Seven Wonders of the Industrial World, Best of Both Worlds, All The King’s Men, Moon and Son, Waiting for God, Casualty, Dodgem, (BBC); The Crown (Netflix); The Great War: The People’s Story (Athena); New Tricks VI (Wall to Wall / BBC); Misfits (E4); Talk to Me (Company / BBC); Mine All Mine (Red Prod / ITV); The Bill (Thames); Midsomer Murders (Bentley Productions); Young Arthur (NBC); Peak Practice (Carlton); London’s Burning (LWT); Crime Story (Blue Heaven Productions); Medics II & III (Granada); Soldier Soldier (Central); Shrinks (Euston).

Howard Ward is Giles Corey. Previous work at Shakespeare’s Globe includes: The Winter’s Tale, Eyam, and Under the Black Flag. Other recent theatre credits include: Accidental Death of an Anarchist, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, War Horse (West End); Pride and Prejudice (the Crucible, Sheffield); Grenfell: Value Engineering (Tabernacle); Botticelli in the Fire and Wild Honey (Hampstead); The Hunt (Almeida); Oslo (National Theatre / West End); German Skerries (the Orange Tree); London Road (National Theatre); A Walk on Part, A Couple of Poor, Polish-Speaking Romanians (Soho Theatre); The Golden Dragon (Actors Touring Company); The Changeling (Young Vic); Wanderlust, Attempts on her Life (the Royal Court); As You Like It, All's Well that End's Well, and Speculators (RSC); and The English Game (Headlong). TV credits include: Call The Midwife, Andor, Nightsleeper, Trial by Jury, Brassic, Bodies, Father Brown, Manhunt, Carnival Row, Little Boy Blue, The Tunnel, The Jury, Drifters, Coronation Street, Downton Abbey, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Midsomer Murders, Toast, Parade’s End, Hidden, Ghost Squad, The Government Inspector, Blair on Trial, Heartbeat, EastEnders, Casualty, Holby City, and Insiders. Film credits include: The Children Act, London Road, and Grenfell: Value Engineering.

Bethany Wooding is Mary Warren. Bethany trained with the Guildhall School of Music and Drama; she is a Spotlight finalist and Carleton Hobbs Bursary runner-up Prize Winner. Upcoming film credits include: The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh.

