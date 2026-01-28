Cast Set For JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING at Lyric Hammersmith

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre had announced casting for the UK premiere of the Tony Award-winning play Jaja's African Hair Braiding which runs at the venue from Wednesday 18 March – Saturday 25 April 2026.

Jaja's African Hair Braiding reunites Writer Jocelyn Bioh (The Ladykillers Love Story; Nollywood Dreams) and Director Monique Touko (Wedding Band; Marie and Rosetta) - the team behind the smash hit School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play.

Having premiered on Broadway as part of the Manhattan Theatre Club's 2023–2024 season, this hilarious and thought provoking new comedy quickly became one of the most talked about shows of the season. The run was extended twice during its limited season and a series of its final performances were live streamed due to demand before a US tour commenced at the end of 2024. Jaja's African Hair Braiding won two Tony Awards and was nominated for six and received eight nominations that year across the Drama Desk Awards, Drama League Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards. This new production of the hit play will mark its UK premiere.

The cast includes Bola Akeju (School Girls) as Ndidi, Renee Bailey (Call the Midwife) as Vanessa/Sheila/Radia, babirye bukilwa (Dreaming Whilst Black) as Aminata, Zainab Jah (Boesman and Lena) as Jaja, Demmy Ladipo (Barber Shop Chronicles) as James/Franklin/Olu/Eric, Dani Moseley (Dreaming Whilst Black) as Michelle/Chrissy/Laniece, Sewa Zamba in their professional stage debut as Marie, Jadesola Odunjo (School Girls) as Miriam, Dolapo Oni (Iya-Ile) as Bea and Karene Peter (Rye Lane) as Jennifer.

Writer, Jocelyn Bioh said: "It is the joy and honor of my life to have "Jaja's African Hair Braiding" make its UK premiere at the Lyric Hammersmith under the incredible direction of Monique Touko. In many ways, this play is about the power of love and community - two things I felt exponentially after the overwhelming success of our production of "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play" in 2023. I'm thrilled to be working with much of the same creative team and I hope to bring more laughter, joy and connection to UK audiences again. I can't wait to welcome them into the shop!"

Director, Monique Touko said: “To be bringing Jocelyn Bioh's Jaja's African Hair Braiding to UK audiences is a real honour. Her stories contain heart, vibrancy and soul and populating this world was an absolute joy. We have assembled a talented bunch of actors from theatre and screen to bring Harlem to life in 2019 on one summers day. Meet our braiders and welcome to the shop.”

Rachel O'Riordan, Artistic Director of Lyric Hammersmith Theatre added: “We're delighted to welcome back writer Jocelyn Bioh and director Monique Touko – the talented duo behind the 2023 smash-hit Schools Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play – for Jaja's African Hair Braiding. I cannot wait for audiences to meet the wonderful cast as they laugh, hope and dream on our beautiful stage.”

The full creative team includes Set Design by Paul Wills, Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Design by Cynthia De La Rosa, Costume Design by Jessica Cabassa, Lighting Design by Simisola Majekodunmi, Sound Design by Tony Gayle, Video Design by Dick Straker, Movement Direction by Kloé Dean, Casting by Julia Horan CDG, Associate Director Xanthus, Assistant Director Gràinne Flynn, Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Supervisor Suzanne Scotcher and Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Head of Department Teváe Humphrey.

Welcome to Jaja's! This bustling Harlem braiding salon is where neighbourhood women come to have their greatest hairstyle dreams come true, all in the hands of a lively group of West African immigrant braiders.

Across one hot summers day, these women experience everything in the pressure cooker of the sweltering shop: from demanding customers to secrets and lies, laughter and betrayal. But each of these women has big dreams as well, dreams which increasingly pit them against the city they call home.

A Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, and Madison Wells Live and Chase This Productions co-production.