Cast Set For IN THE PRINT at the King's Head Theatre

The cast and full creative team have been announced for In The Print, by leading play-writing duo Robert Khan and Tom Salinsky. The world premiere of this politically charged thriller about "The Battle of Wapping", a year-long clash of wills between Rupert Murdoch and Brenda Dean, opens in March. This marks the return to King's Head Theatre of Khan and Salinsky following last year's critically-acclaimed and box office smash-hit run of The Gang of Three.

Leading the cast are Alan Cox (Churchill in Moscow - Orange Tree Theatre; Farm Hall - Theatre Royal Haymarket), as Rupert Murdoch and Claudia Jolly (Girl from the North Country - The Old Vic & West End; Intimate Apparel - Donmar Warehouse) as Brenda Dean. They are joined by Alasdair Harvey (Follies - Northern Ireland Opera; The Little Big Things - Soho Place) as Andrew Neil, Georgia Landers (Power of Sail - Menier Chocolate Factory; Rock n Roll – Hampstead Theatre) as Joan Harrison, Jonathan Jaynes (Damned by Despair - National Theatre; A View From The Bridge - Duke of York Theatre) as Eric Hammond and Russell Bentley (Six Characters In Search Of An Author - Chichester Festival Theatre / Bristol Old Vic; Death of a Salesman - West Yorkshire Playhouse) as Kelvin MacKenzie.

In The Print will be directed by Josh Roche (The Forsyte Saga - Park Theatre, London and RSC Swan Theatre; My Name is Rachel Corrie - Young Vic (winner of the JMK Award); Home - The Minerva, Chichester Festival Theatre; The Importance of Being Earnest - Manchester Royal Exchange).

In the mid-eighties Brenda Dean becomes the first woman to lead a major British trade union. But she quickly faces a crisis as Rupert Murdoch unleashes his clandestine plans to revolutionise the production of British newspapers. With 5,000 jobs on the line and the future of both newspapers and her own trade union in the balance, she decides to take on Murdoch and his growing global media empire. As time runs out and Murdoch's influence expands, can she pull together the combined might of the trade unions to bring him down?

This is a story in which treachery, secret plots, technological revolution and civil unrest collide, to mark a sea-change in UK industrial relations and in the production and consumption of news media across the world.

Set and costume design are by Peiyao Wang, lighting design is by Joshua Gadsby and sound design and music are by Sarah Spencer. Harry Gilbert is the casting director, Adam Jefferys - the production manager, Helen Parkin-Moore - deputy stage manager, Bethany Fulcher - stage manager and James Quaife - general manager.

Robert Khan and Tom Salinsky said, “After his amazing work on The Forsyte Saga, we were very keen to work with Josh Roche and we're thrilled with the amazing cast he's put together. From the gloomy printworks of Fleet Street, to the gleaming technology of Wapping, this is a story about the 1980s which has deep reverberations for today's media landscape.”

Previously, Khan and Salinsky enjoyed two further sell-out runs of their critically acclaimed play Brexit, which transferred to the King's Head Theatre from the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019. Their other hits have included Coalition, Kingmaker and Impossible, playing variously in London, Liverpool, Oxford, Brighton and Edinburgh.