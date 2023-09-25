Cast Set For Battle of Britain Royal Gala Next Month

Stars of stage and screen will pay tribute to Battle of Britain pilots in the royal charity gala Stars in Salute! The intimate evening of words and music will take place in the presence of HRH Prince Michael of Kent GVCO at The Royal Air Force Club in Mayfair on Sunday 8th October at 7.30pm.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust, the theatrical event will also mark 20 years of patronage by His Royal Highness.

The cast will include veteran broadcaster Michael Aspel (This Is Your Life), Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), stars of Midsomer Murders Annette Badland and Neil Dudgeon, Neil Pearson (Drop the Dead Donkey), and EastEnders legend Pam St Clement.

They will be joined by Tyler Butterworth (The Darling Buds of May), Janet Dibley (EastEnders), Bruce Graham (Follies), Tom Hopcroft (The Comedy About A Bank Robbery), plus a video contribution from Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses).

Further casting is yet to be announced.

Stars in Salute! is devised and directed by Martin Milnes with Musical Direction by Mehran James McCullough. The royal gala is produced by Tom Miller and Martin Milnes with BBMT Hon Secretary Patrick Tootal and Event Organiser Janet Tootal, who will speak about the work of the charity.

Patrick Tootal commented, ‘Stars in Salute! will be a unique entertainment; our incredible cast bringing to life unforgettable stories of heroism and bravery from the Battle of Britain. We are most grateful to these artistes, who are friends both old and new to the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust. All proceeds from Stars in Salute! will help us continue our vital work in raising awareness of the Battle for future generations.’

Only 100 seats are available for this one-night only exclusive tribute to The Few; honouring their legacy in songs, scenes, poems and personal memories. Stars in Salute! will be presented in one act, followed by a post-show reception. All stars appear subject to availability. Tickets, priced £150, can be purchased from the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust on 01732 870 809.