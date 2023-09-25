Cast Set For Battle of Britain Royal Gala Next Month

The event takes place at The Royal Air Force Club in Mayfair on Sunday 8 October at 7.30pm. 

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Photo 3 Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024

Cast Set For Battle of Britain Royal Gala Next Month

Stars of stage and screen will pay tribute to Battle of Britain pilots in the royal charity gala Stars in Salute! The intimate evening of words and music will take place in the presence of HRH Prince Michael of Kent GVCO at The Royal Air Force Club in Mayfair on Sunday 8th October at 7.30pm. 

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust, the theatrical event will also mark 20 years of patronage by His Royal Highness. 

The cast will include veteran broadcaster Michael Aspel (This Is Your Life), Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), stars of Midsomer Murders Annette Badland and Neil Dudgeon, Neil Pearson (Drop the Dead Donkey), and EastEnders legend Pam St Clement. 

They will be joined by Tyler Butterworth (The Darling Buds of May), Janet Dibley (EastEnders), Bruce Graham (Follies), Tom Hopcroft (The Comedy About A Bank Robbery), plus a video contribution from Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses).  

Further casting is yet to be announced. 

Stars in Salute! is devised and directed by Martin Milnes with Musical Direction by Mehran James McCullough. The royal gala is produced by Tom Miller and Martin Milnes with BBMT Hon Secretary Patrick Tootal and Event Organiser Janet Tootal, who will speak about the work of the charity. 

Patrick Tootal commented, ‘Stars in Salute! will be a unique entertainment; our incredible cast bringing to life unforgettable stories of heroism and bravery from the Battle of Britain. We are most grateful to these artistes, who are friends both old and new to the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust. All proceeds from Stars in Salute! will help us continue our vital work in raising awareness of the Battle for future generations.’ 

Only 100 seats are available for this one-night only exclusive tribute to The Few; honouring their legacy in songs, scenes, poems and personal memories. Stars in Salute! will be presented in one act, followed by a post-show reception. All stars appear subject to availability. Tickets, priced £150, can be purchased from the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust on 01732 870 809. 



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Wimborne Panto to Present CINDERELLA This Christmas Season Photo
Wimborne Panto to Present CINDERELLA This Christmas Season

This year's Wimborne Pantomime, 'Cinderella,' is breaking box office records with tickets selling faster than ever before. Get event and ticket information here!

2
Student Blog: The Will of Integrity Photo
Student Blog: The Will of Integrity

As prepared as I was for my 2nd year, leaping back into action after three long months of the summer has landed me in a spot where I’ve suddenly forgotten the pace of my rhythm.

3
FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORK: The Ultimate Irish-Inspired Christmas Show To Return with a Bigger Photo
FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORK: The Ultimate Irish-Inspired Christmas Show To Return with a Bigger Production in 2023

Get ready for a heartwarming and joyous Christmas show as Fairytale of New York returns in 2023 with a larger production. Join an international cast of singers, musicians, and dancers as they bring to life your favorite Christmas songs and beloved Irish singalong tunes. F

4
THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical Company Celebrates Bilbo and Frodos Birthday, as The Show Se Photo
THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical Company Celebrates Bilbo and Frodo's Birthday, as The Show Sells Out at The Watermill Theatre

As the company celebrate Bilbo and Frodo Baggins' official birthdays, Artistic Director Paul Hart, Executive Director Claire Murray, and the whole team at Newbury's The Watermill Theatre have announced that their production of THE LORD OF THE RINGS has officially sold out. Learn more about the show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch an All-New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month Video
Watch an All-New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You