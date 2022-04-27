Cast Announced For TONY [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] at Park Theatre

Comedian and singer Charlie Baker has been announced as the titular role in Tony [The Tony Blair Rock Opera]. Baker has exercised his comedy chops on shows The Last Leg, Harry Hill's Tea Time, Comedy Central at the Comedy Store, The Great British Bake-Off: An Extra Slice, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Edinburgh Comedy Fest Live, The Dog Ate My Homework and Channel 4's Comedy Gala. He has been as a team captain on the Channel 4 panel show A Short History Of Everything Else, became a regular guest on Richard Bacon's Beer & Pizza Club, and won Let's Dance For Comic Relief in 2011. As an actor Charlie has also appeared in The IT Crowd, EastEnders, Doctors, Doctor Who and The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.

Gordon Brown is played by Gary Trainor, who opened the lead role of Dewey Finn in School of Rock on the West End, and then toured in the USA; was a member of the original London cast of Carol King musical Beautiful; and was last seen at Park Theatre in 2018 as Nathan Rothschild in Rothschild & Sons.

Also appearing in the production, Howard Samuels plays Peter Mandelson, Rosie Strobel appears as John Prescott, Madison Swan as Princess Diana, Holly Sumpton as Cherie Blair, Kaye Brown as Robin Cook, Adam Price completes the named cast as Neil Kinnock, with Marisa Harris as ensemble and understudy.

Stand-up comedian and TV legend Harry Hill and his long-time collaborator Steve Brown present the world premiere of the rock opera the world has been crying out for: a reckless reappraisal of the life of former Ugly Rumours front man and Britain's first pop Prime Minister Tony Blair. The story of how one man went from peace-loving, long-haired hippy and would-be pop star to warmongering multimillionaire in just a couple of decades. It's Yes, Minister meets The Rocky Horror Show!, a hilarious tragedy of political intrigue, religion, power, and romance that plays fast and loose with the facts, complete with songs such as 'Macro Economics' and the haunting ballad 'I Never Done Anything Wrong'. Peter Rowe directs.

Performances run 1 June - 9 July.

Tickets: www.parktheatre.co.uk | 020 7870 6876