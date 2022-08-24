Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For THE MOORS Cast at The Hope Theatre

Performances run Tuesday 11th October – Saturday 5th November.

Aug. 24, 2022  

The Hope Theatre has announced the cast for their forthcoming production of award-winning American playwright Jen Silverman's The Moors, with all six performers graduating from drama school training since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Inspired by the letters of Charlotte Brontë, The Moors is a gripping Gothic tale about isolation, ambition, and the struggle to be seen. Part of the theatre's Autumn season, this will be the first professional production of The Moors in the UK and is directed by the theatre's artistic director, Phil Bartlett.

Meredith Lewis (Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama) plays the role of Emilie, with Imogen Mackenzie (RADA) as Agatha and Kenia Fenton (Birmingham Conservatoire) as Huldey. The role of Marjory will be played by Tamara Fairbairn (Fourth Monkey), with Peter Hadfield (Drama Studio London) as the Mastiff and Matilda Childs (London College of Music) completing the cast as the Moor-Hen.

Artistic Director of the Hope Theatre and Director Phil Bartlett comments, We met so many wonderful performers during the auditions this summer that we could feasibly have cast the production three times over! I'm so delighted with the exceptionally talented actors we've found, and can't wait to share Jen Silverman's delightfully dark story with audiences this October.

A young governess arrives at a mansion on the bleak and windswept moors - but there's no sign of the child she's been employed to look after... A period drama with one foot firmly in the present, The Moors is a queer thriller and macabre comedy set within a harsh and powerful landscape.





