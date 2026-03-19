Full Cast Set for WAR HORSE Return at The National Theatre

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The full cast has been unveiled for the National Theatre’s production, War Horse, which returns to its original home nearly two decades after its debut and following a recent acclaimed tour of the UK and Ireland. Based on Michael Morpurgo’s beloved novel, adapted by Nick Stafford and originally directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, War Horse has become the most successful play in the history of the National Theatre, winning more than 25 major awards including the Tony Award for ‘Best Play’ and has been seen by over 8.8 million people worldwide. It returns from 16 May until 30 July 2026.

War Horse tells the remarkable story of a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War. It is a timeless story of love, courage and friendship, brought to life by astonishing life-sized horses from Handspring Puppet Company and a stirring musical score.

The full cast of 35 includes: Anita Adam Gabay (Emilie/Joey as a Foal), Rianna Ash (Joey/Topthorn head), Eloise Beaumont-Wood (Joey as a Foal), Stephen Beckett (Ted Narracott/Strauss), Ike Bennett (David Taylor/Thomas Bone), Jo Castleton (Rose Narracott), Owen Dagnall (Geordie/Alternate Albert), Alexandra Donnachie (Joey/Topthorn head), Felicity Donnelly (Joey/Topthorn hind), Sam Goodchild (Joey/Topthorn hind), Danny Hendrix (Vet Martin), Jasmin Hinds (Matron Callaghan), Linford Johnson (Sergeant Fine), Andrew Keay (Joey/Topthorn hind), Nicholas Khan (Arthur Narracott/Brandt), Manuel Klein (Friedrich/Priest), Michael Larcombe (Joey/Topthorn hind), Matthew Lawrence (Joey/Topthorn head), Madeleine Leslay (Paulette/Sarah Carter), Wade Lewin (Joey/Topthorn head), Jack Lord (Klausen/Allan), Damian Lynch (Thunder/Carter), Lewis McBean (Joey/Topthorn heart), Chris Milford (Joey/Topthorn heart), Corey Montague-Sholay (Billy Narracott/Klebb), Jordan Paris (Joey as a Foal), Anne-Marie Piazza (Nell Allan/Schnabel), Daniel Rock (Captain Stewart/Ludwig), Simon Stanhope (Manfred), Tom Sturgess (Albert Narracott), Sally Swanson (The Singer), Lucy Thorburn (Jenny Bone/Annie Gilbert), Christopher Williams (Captain Nicholls/Dr Schewyk), Niko Wirachman (Joey/Topthorn heart) and Rafe Young (Joey/Topthorn heart).

This tour revival of War Horse is created by director Tom Morris with revival director Katie Henry, set and costume designer Rae Smith, puppet designer Adrian Kohler for Handspring Puppet Company, lighting designer Rob Casey, director of movement and horse choreography Toby Sedgwick, puppetry director Matthew Forbes, animation and projection designer Nicol Scott for 59. Music is by Adrian Sutton with songmaker John Tams, sound designer Christopher Shutt and music director Dom Coyote. Casting is by Jill Green CDG with Paul Benzing as Fight Director and Rebecca Daltry as Dialect Coach.

Completing the team are, Anna Marshall as Associate Director, William Fricker as Associate Set Designer, Johanna Coe as Associate Costume Designer, Tom Turner as Associate Lighting Designer, Lewis Howard as Associate Puppetry Director, Matthew Gough as Music Associate, Rob Bettle for Sound Quiet Time as Co-Associate Sound Designer, Emma Laxton as Co-Associate Sound Designer and Olivia Laydon and Tom Shiels as Casting Associates.

At the outbreak of the First World War, young Albert’s beloved horse Joey is sold to the cavalry and shipped to France. Too young to enlist, Albert refuses to forget him, embarking on an extraordinary journey from the fields of rural Devon to the trenches of wartime France – determined to bring Joey home.

War Horse received its world premiere on 9 October 2007 at the National Theatre, where it played for two seasons before opening at the New London Theatre in March 2009. Since then, War Horse has been seen in over 100 cities in 15 countries, including productions on Broadway, in Toronto and Berlin, with touring productions in the UK and Ireland, North America, the Netherlands and Belgium. Michael Morpurgo’s global best-selling novel has now sold over 2 million copies worldwide and in 44 different languages.