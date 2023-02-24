Cast Announced For OPERATION MINCEMEAT at the Fortune Theatre

The producers of Operation Mincemeat have announced that David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone and Zöe Roberts, the 2023 Off-West End 'Best Musical Production' award winning cast (Southwark Playhouse/ Riverside Studios), are returning for the West End transfer with previews starting on the 29th March 2023, followed by an 8-week run beginning on the 9th May. Operation Mincemeat will be following thirty-three hugely successful years of The Woman In Black at the Fortune Theatre.

Cast members David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson and Zöe Roberts, alongside Felix Hagan, form SpitLip, the writers and composers of Operation Mincemeat, while the full cast and creative team is to be announced shortly.

Tickets are on General Sale now from the Official Box Office at OperationMincemeat.com. Priority access to the best seats is available via the official mailing list.

Press nights on Tuesday 9th and 10th May. Places are limited. Please get in touch if you would like to attend.

After sold-out development runs at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019 and Southwark Playhouse in 2020, 2021 & 2022, plus an extended Riverside Studios run last summer, Operation Mincemeat is back.

The year is 1943 and we're losing the war. Luckily, we're about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse.

Singin' in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noel Coward meets Noel Fielding, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?

Operation Mincemeat won The Stage Debut award for Best Composer/Lyricist, the Off-West End award for Best Musical Production and Best Company Ensemble and has been listed in The Observer's Top 10 and The Independent's Top 15 shows of the year. The show is currently featured in the V&A's Re:Imagining Musicals display, exploring how musicals have continuously reimagined, reinvented and reinterpreted themselves over time.

The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat with additional support from Avalon.

Operation Mincemeat is presented in the West End by Avalon in association with SpitLip.