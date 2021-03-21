Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella
Carrie Hope Fletcher to Perform 'I Know I Have a Heart' From Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA on ALL STAR MUSICALS

After the performance, the episode will feature a special interview with Webber himself.

Mar. 21, 2021  

On tonight's episode of All Star Musicals, Carrie Hope Fletcher is set to perform 'I KNow I Have a Heart' From Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella.

Additionally, after the performance, the episode will feature a special interview with Webber himself.

The episode premieres tonight at 6:30pm on ITV.

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in the highly anticipated new production. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.

Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium, which returns to the venue in Summer 21.


