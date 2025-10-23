Camille O’Sullivan Brings LOVELETTER to Soho Theatre This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Soho Theatre and Tim Whitehead will present Camille O’Sullivan: LOVELETTER, the celebrated performer’s latest hit show, running Monday 24 November to Saturday 6 December, 2025, at 7 PM.

Following its sold-out run at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe and acclaimed performances across Australia and Europe, LOVELETTER makes its highly anticipated London debut. Created with long-time collaborator Feargal Murray, the show is an intimate and emotional tribute to O’Sullivan’s musical inspirations — including Shane MacGowan, Sinéad O’Connor, David Bowie, Radiohead, Jacques Brel, and Nick Cave.

Chameleon-like on stage, O’Sullivan transforms each song into a theatrical experience filled with dark humor, vulnerability, and fierce intensity. LOVELETTER explores love, loss, and artistic connection with the honesty and passion that have made her a global favorite.

O’Sullivan has performed at venues including Sydney Opera House, Royal Festival Hall, and The Roundhouse. She previously won the Herald Angel Award for her RSC solo performance The Rape of Lucrece and recently received an Architectural RIAI 2025 Award.