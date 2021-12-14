Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COME FROM AWAY
COME FROM AWAY in the West End Cancels Tonight's Performance

The production will continue to post updates on upcoming performances.

Dec. 14, 2021  

Come From Away in the West End has cancelled tonight's performance due to sickness in the company.

See their tweet below:

Discover the remarkable true story of a small town that welcomed the world.



Winner of every major UK award for Best New Musical, Come From Away shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these 'come from aways' into their lives.



As uneasiness turned into trust and music soared into the night, gratitude grew into friendships and their stories became a celebration of hope, humanity and unity.



Awarded the Tony® for Best Direction of a Musical, Christopher Ashley's production guides audiences through a colourful and spirited cast of characters, brought to life by Olivier Award winning writing team Irene Sankoff and David Hein.



Come From Away is 100 minutes with no interval. Recommended for ages 10+.

For more information visit: comefromawaylondon.co.uk


