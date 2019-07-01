COME FROM AWAY Celebrate Canada Day With Random Acts Of Kindness

Cast, band members and fans of hit musical Come From Away in London celebrated Canada Day today, 1 July, by performing at Tottenham Court Road Station and sharing random acts of kindness with 500 passing commuters by handing out £5 travel cards. With this show of goodwill they hoped to honour the spirit of the musical and the residents of Newfoundland, Canada who welcomed stranded air passengers from around the world in the wake of 9/11.

The critically acclaimed production recently earned great success at the Olivier Awards, winning "Best New Musical", "Best Theatre Choreographer", "Best Sound Design" and "Outstanding Achievement in Music" and has now extend its critically-acclaimed at The Phoenix Theatre, London until February 2020.

This joyous musical recounts the incredible true story of how the residents of Gander, Newfoundland welcomed the passengers of planes from around the world. Cultures clashed, and nerves ran high, but as uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On 11 September 2001 the world stopped. On 12 September, their stories moved us all.

The multi award-winning musical continues sold-out, record-breaking engagements on Broadway, in Canada and on a 60-city North American Tour. An Australian production is soon to open, and a feature film adaptation is in the works.

The cast of Come From Away in the West End includes Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), Nathanael Campbell (Bob and others), Clive Carter (Claude and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Robert Hands (Nick, Doug and others), Helen Hobson (Diane and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J, Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo (Janice and others), David Shannon (Kevin T, Garth and others), Cat Simmons (Hannah and others) and Rachel Tucker (Beverley, Annette and others) with Chiara Baronti, Mark Dugdale, Bob Harms, Kirsty Malpass, Tania Mathurin, Alexander McMorran, Brandon Lee Sears and Jennifer Tierney.

Under the Musical Direction of Alan Berry (Keyboard/Accordion/Harmonium), the band includes Matt Bashford (Whistles/Irish Flute/Uilleann Pipes), Aoife Ní Bhriain (Fiddle), Dan Day (Drums/Percussion), Ray Fean (Bodhrán/Percussion), Joey Grant (Electric Bass/Acoustic Bass), Justin Quinn (Acoustic Guitar/Mandolins/Bazouki) and Mark Wraith (Electric, Acoustic and Nylon Guitars).

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by David Brian Brown, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

In addition to winning 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical", Come From Away has scooped multiple awards all across North America: the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical", 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical", 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical", 4 Helen Hayes Awards (Washington DC) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical", 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics' Circle Awards, 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical", 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical", 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical", 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production", and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

