Brendan Charleson, Jo Eaton-Kent, Sam Mackay and More Join the Cast of CAROUSEL at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have today confirmed full casting for Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel, which plays 31 July - 25 September. Joining the already announced Carly Bawden (Julie Jordan), Declan Bennett (Billy Bigelow), John Pfumojena (Enoch Snow), Joanna Riding (Nettie Fowler) and Natasha May Thomas (Louise Bigelow) are Brendan Charleson (Mr Bascombe), Jo Eaton-Kent (Mrs Mullin), Sam Mackay (Jigger Craigin), Ediz Mahmut (Young Enoch) and Christina Modestou (Carrie Pipperidge).

The ensemble includes: Chanelle Anthony, Craig Armstrong, William Atkinson, Shay Barclay, Sarah Benbelaid, Madeline Charlemagne, Freya Field, Sebastian Goffin, Amie Hibbert, Tim Hodges, Lukas Hunt, Tessa Kadler, Lindsay McAllister, Matthew McKenna, Jack Mitchell, Charlotte Riby, Lisa Ritchie and Daisy West.

Carousel is created by Joanna Bowman (associate director), Lucy Casson (casting director), Tom Deering (musical supervisor and orchestrator), Mark Dickman (associate musical director), Molly Einchcomb (co-costume designer), Annie May Fletcher* (sound associate), Barbara Houseman (season associate director/voice and text director), Nick Lidster (sound designer), Simisola Majekodunmi* (lighting associate), Aideen Malone (lighting designer), Matthew Malone (Assistant Musical Director), Drew McOnie (choreographer), Ebony Molina (associate choreographer), Verity Naughton (children's casting director), James Orange (casting director), Tom Scutt (set designer and co-costume designer), Timothy Sheader (director), Jacob Sparrow (casting director), Kate Waters (fight director).

* The Open Air Theatre is launching new, openly recruited Creative Team Associates opportunities providing jobs for freelance artists to collaborate on productions this season, broadening their experience of making large scale work, including support and mentoring by the season's lead creatives.

The 2021 season, which will follow covid-secure procedures for as long as necessary - including an initial 50% reduction to seating capacity - also includes: Romeo and Juliet (17 June - 24 July) directed by Kimberley Sykes; a co-production with Unicorn Theatre of Anansi the Spider (7 - 24 July) directed by Justin Audibert for ages 3-7; and Dragons and Mythical Beasts directed by Derek Bond and Laura Cubitt for ages 3+ (13 August - 5 September).

A series of MOREoutdoor events includes comedy from Aisling Bea, Jimmy Carr, Paul Chowdhry and Luisa Omielan, and Canned Laughter present a comedy fundraiser in support of The Trussell Trust featuring Lolly Adefope, Kemah Bob, Jen Brister, Bridget Christie, Ed Gamble, Rosie Jones, Jamali Maddix, Rose Matafeo, Mawaan Rizwan, and Suzi Ruffell. The Luna Cinema also present a 20th anniversary screening of Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! and a screening of The Shining.

This summer, recognising the stories told in the productions of Romeo and Juliet and Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre are highlighting the work of two charities: Papyrus which provides confidential support and advice to young people struggling with thoughts of suicide, and anyone worried about a young person, through their helpline HOPELINEUK; and Refuge, a charity that supports over 6,500 women, children and men on any given day who are affected by domestic abuse.

papyrus-uk.org | refuge.org.uk

