Book London Theatre Week Tickets Now For ANYTHING GOES

The sold-out five-star musical sensation Anything Goes returns to the Barbican by popular demand from July 2022 for a strictly limited season.

Featuring a 50-strong cast and ensemble of the finest we have to offer on the London stage (including tap-dancing sailors!) and a full-sized live orchestra, this uplifting production of Anything Goes features heart-warming romance, farcical fun and spectacular show-stopping dance routines.

Starring multi award-winner Kerry Ellis (Wicked/We Will Rock You) as Reno Sweeney and Olivier Award Winner Denis Lawson (Bleak House/Star Wars) as Moonface Martin. Joining them is Oliver Award winner Simon Callow (Art/Death in Paradise) as Elisha Whitney and musical theatre royalty Bonnie Langford (EastEnders/9 to 5) as Evangeline Harcourt.

Directed by the multi-award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall, this production for London features Cole Porter's joyful score, including 'I Get A Kick Out of You', 'You're the Top' and the show-stopping 'Anything Goes'.

Book Anything Goes tickets in London Theatre Week

Monday to Thursday: Tickets at £25, £35 or £45

Friday: Tickets at £55

Valid Monday to Friday performances from 15 Jul - 12 Aug 2022

(Excl. Saturday perf.)

Book by 13 March 2022