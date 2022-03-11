Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Book London Theatre Week Tickets Now For ANYTHING GOES

pixeltracker

The hit musical comedy returns to the Barbican this summer

Mar. 11, 2022  

Anything Goes

The sold-out five-star musical sensation Anything Goes returns to the Barbican by popular demand from July 2022 for a strictly limited season.

Featuring a 50-strong cast and ensemble of the finest we have to offer on the London stage (including tap-dancing sailors!) and a full-sized live orchestra, this uplifting production of Anything Goes features heart-warming romance, farcical fun and spectacular show-stopping dance routines.

Starring multi award-winner Kerry Ellis (Wicked/We Will Rock You) as Reno Sweeney and Olivier Award Winner Denis Lawson (Bleak House/Star Wars) as Moonface Martin. Joining them is Oliver Award winner Simon Callow (Art/Death in Paradise) as Elisha Whitney and musical theatre royalty Bonnie Langford (EastEnders/9 to 5) as Evangeline Harcourt.

Directed by the multi-award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall, this production for London features Cole Porter's joyful score, including 'I Get A Kick Out of You', 'You're the Top' and the show-stopping 'Anything Goes'.

Book Anything Goes tickets in London Theatre Week

Monday to Thursday: Tickets at £25, £35 or £45
Friday: Tickets at £55

Valid Monday to Friday performances from 15 Jul - 12 Aug 2022
(Excl. Saturday perf.)

Book by 13 March 2022





Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask
Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess Tee
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess Tee
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory W Squirrel Hat
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory W Squirrel Hat

From This Author - Marianka Swain