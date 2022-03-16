Book Exclusively Priced Tickets Now For ANYTHING GOES

The sold-out musical sensation ANYTHING GOES returns to the Barbican by popular demand. The 'musical equivalent of sipping one glass of champagne after another' returns for a limited 7 week season.

The production for 2022 will star multi-award-winner Kerry Ellis (Wicked/We Will Rock You) as Reno Sweeney and Olivier Award Winner Denis Lawson (Bleak House/Star Wars) as Moonface Martin. Joining them is Olivier Award Winner Simon Callow (Art/Death in Paradise) as Elisha Whitney and Musical Theatre Royalty Bonnie Langford (EastEnders/9 to 5) as Evangeline Harcourt.

Featuring a 50-strong cast and ensemble of the finest we have to offer on the London stage (including tap-dancing sailors!) and a full-sized live orchestra, this heart-warming and hilarious production of Anything Goes sold out during its last run at the Barbican.

Directed by the multi-award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall, this production for London features farcical fun and spectacular show stopping dance routines, all set to Cole Porter's joyful score, including 'I Get A Kick Out of You', 'You're the Top' and the show stopping 'Anything Goes'.

Exclusive prices for Anything Goes tickets

Tickets at £25, £35, £45 & £55

Valid Monday to Friday performances from 15 July to 12 August 2022

Book by Date: 3 April 2022