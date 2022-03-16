Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Book Exclusively Priced Tickets Now For ANYTHING GOES

Kerry Ellis leads the cast of the returning musical hit

Mar. 16, 2022  
Anything Goes

The sold-out musical sensation ANYTHING GOES returns to the Barbican by popular demand. The 'musical equivalent of sipping one glass of champagne after another' returns for a limited 7 week season.

The production for 2022 will star multi-award-winner Kerry Ellis (Wicked/We Will Rock You) as Reno Sweeney and Olivier Award Winner Denis Lawson (Bleak House/Star Wars) as Moonface Martin. Joining them is Olivier Award Winner Simon Callow (Art/Death in Paradise) as Elisha Whitney and Musical Theatre Royalty Bonnie Langford (EastEnders/9 to 5) as Evangeline Harcourt.

Featuring a 50-strong cast and ensemble of the finest we have to offer on the London stage (including tap-dancing sailors!) and a full-sized live orchestra, this heart-warming and hilarious production of Anything Goes sold out during its last run at the Barbican.

Directed by the multi-award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall, this production for London features farcical fun and spectacular show stopping dance routines, all set to Cole Porter's joyful score, including 'I Get A Kick Out of You', 'You're the Top' and the show stopping 'Anything Goes'.

Exclusive prices for Anything Goes tickets

Tickets at £25, £35, £45 & £55

Valid Monday to Friday performances from 15 July to 12 August 2022

Book by Date: 3 April 2022





