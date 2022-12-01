Black Friday: Save up to 60% on JERSEY BOYS
Book by 5 December for tickets from just £15!
Black Friday: Save up to 60% on tickets for Jersey Boys
Winner of over 65 international awards, and seen by over 27m people worldwide, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical Jersey Boys has triumphantly returned to London's West End, playing to nightly standing ovations.
Staged by the original Broadway creative team, including renowned multi-Tony Award winner director Des McAnuff (Metropolitan Opera, New York and former Artistic Director of Canada's Stratford Festival), Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe this bespoke fresh new production is designed especially for the recently refurbished Trafalgar Theatre, and features an all-new cast, including Ben Joyce making his West End debut as Frankie Valli.
JERSEY BOYS tells the story of four guys from New Jersey. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true. The show is packed with Four Seasons hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You and Who Loves You.
Black Friday: Save up to 60% on tickets for Jersey Boys
Band A: Was £90- Now £35
Band B: Was £60- Now £25
Band C: Was £30- Now £15
Valid on all performances until 24 December 2022
From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan
Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)
November 30, 2022
In an interview with GQ magazine, James McAvoy, said women in the cast of Cyrano De Bergerac suffered “sexually explicit and violent” taunts during their time in Glasgow.
Southbank Centre Unveils IMAGINE CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL 2023
November 30, 2022
The Southbank Centre’s annual Imagine Children’s Festival returns from 8-18 February 2023 with a vibrant cross-arts programme, offering creative and playful experiences for families to make memories together and enjoy the February half term.
Exclusive Presale for A LITTLE LIFE at the Harold Pinter Theatre
November 30, 2022
Exclusive presale for A Little Life, starring James Norton, Omari Douglas, Zach Wyatt and Elliot Cowan.
Matthew Bourne's NUTCRACKER! Will be Screened on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer This Christmas
November 30, 2022
Choreographer and director Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker offers a distinctive contemporary take on the classic Christmas tale.
MUSICAL CON 2023 Dates Released
November 29, 2022
West End musical convention Musical Con is to return in 2023!