Birmingham Stage Company Announces News Dates For UK Car Park Tour Of HORRIBLE HISTORIES: BARMY BRITAIN
Birmingham Stage Company today announces new tour dates for Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain in association with Car Park Party, Troubadour and Live Nation. The production opens at Henley on Saturday 11 July and will now also visit Bolton, Birmingham, Newmarket, Darlington, Leeds, Bristol, Liverpool, Lincoln and Cheltenham throughout July and August. Please note that productions scheduled in Dudley on 24 July and Manchester on 26 July can regretfully no longer go ahead and ticket holders will be refunded.
Audiences will drive in and enjoy the show from the comfort of their own car, with sound transmitted through each car's radio. This very special production of Barmy Britain live on stage will then tour to the previously announced Northampton, Newbury, Chelmsford, Exeter and Edmonton, concluding the run at Cheltenham on 31 August.
Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain features Queen Boudicca, King Henry VIII, Guy Fawkes, Dick Turpin, Queen Victoria and a special guest appearance by King Richard III, who in 1485 famously bought a long-stay ticket for a car park in Leicester.
Horrible Histories Live on Stage is based on the bestselling books written by Terry Deary, illustrated by Martin Brown and published by Scholastic. It first launched in 2005 with the world premieres of Terrible Tudors & Vile Victorians. Since then the Birmingham Stage Company has produced eighteen different Horrible shows, performing to over three million people in the UK, including the longest running children's show in West End history, with its record-breaking series Barmy Britain. Horrible Histories Live on Stage has also become a worldwide phenomenon, performing in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, New Zealand and Australia, where it performed in the Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House.
Terry Deary is the author of Horrible Histories which is the world's bestselling children's history book series. The series is illustrated by Martin Brown. There are over 80 Horrible Histories titles with sales over 30 million in 40 countries. Deary is also the author of over 300 fiction and non-fiction books for young people.
Dates
Henley Festival - Henley on Thames RG9 2LY
Saturday 11 July 2020 at 11.30am & 2.30pm
Northampton Saints Rugby - Northampton NN5 5JT
Saturday 18 July at 11.30am & 2.30pm
Newbury Racecourse - Newbury RG14 7PN
Saturday 25 July at 2.30pm
University of Bolton Stadium - Bolton BL6 6JW
Sunday 26 July 2020 at 2pm
Chelmsford City Racecourse - Chelmsford CM3 1QP
Saturday 1 August at 2.30pm
Teesside International Airport - Teesside DL2 1LU
Saturday 8 August at 2pm
Resorts World Arena - Birmingham B40 1NT
Sunday 9 August at 2pm
Newmarket Racecourse - Newmarket CB8 0TF
Monday 10 August at 2pm
East Airport - Leeds LS24 9SE
Thursday 13 August at 2pm
Filton Airfield - Bristol BS34 7ST
Friday 14 August at 2pm
Powderham Castle - Exeter EX6 8JQ
Saturday 15 August at 11.30am & 2.30pm
Troubadour Meridian Water - North London N18 3QQ
Wednesday 19 August - Sunday 23 August at 11am & 2pm
Liverpool Central Docks - Liverpool L3 0BH
Saturday 29 August at 2pm
Lincolnshire Showground - Lincoln LN2 2NA
Sunday 30 August at 2pm
Cheltenham Racecourse - Cheltenham GL50 4SH
Monday 31 August at 2pm