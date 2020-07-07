Birmingham Stage Company Announces News Dates For UK Car Park Tour Of HORRIBLE HISTORIES: BARMY BRITAIN

Birmingham Stage Company today announces new tour dates for Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain in association with Car Park Party, Troubadour and Live Nation. The production opens at Henley on Saturday 11 July and will now also visit Bolton, Birmingham, Newmarket, Darlington, Leeds, Bristol, Liverpool, Lincoln and Cheltenham throughout July and August. Please note that productions scheduled in Dudley on 24 July and Manchester on 26 July can regretfully no longer go ahead and ticket holders will be refunded.

Audiences will drive in and enjoy the show from the comfort of their own car, with sound transmitted through each car's radio. This very special production of Barmy Britain live on stage will then tour to the previously announced Northampton, Newbury, Chelmsford, Exeter and Edmonton, concluding the run at Cheltenham on 31 August.

Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain features Queen Boudicca, King Henry VIII, Guy Fawkes, Dick Turpin, Queen Victoria and a special guest appearance by King Richard III, who in 1485 famously bought a long-stay ticket for a car park in Leicester.

Horrible Histories Live on Stage is based on the bestselling books written by Terry Deary, illustrated by Martin Brown and published by Scholastic. It first launched in 2005 with the world premieres of Terrible Tudors & Vile Victorians. Since then the Birmingham Stage Company has produced eighteen different Horrible shows, performing to over three million people in the UK, including the longest running children's show in West End history, with its record-breaking series Barmy Britain. Horrible Histories Live on Stage has also become a worldwide phenomenon, performing in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, New Zealand and Australia, where it performed in the Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House.

Terry Deary is the author of Horrible Histories which is the world's bestselling children's history book series. The series is illustrated by Martin Brown. There are over 80 Horrible Histories titles with sales over 30 million in 40 countries. Deary is also the author of over 300 fiction and non-fiction books for young people.

Dates

Henley Festival - Henley on Thames RG9 2LY

Saturday 11 July 2020 at 11.30am & 2.30pm

Northampton Saints Rugby - Northampton NN5 5JT

Saturday 18 July at 11.30am & 2.30pm

Newbury Racecourse - Newbury RG14 7PN

Saturday 25 July at 2.30pm

University of Bolton Stadium - Bolton BL6 6JW

Sunday 26 July 2020 at 2pm

Chelmsford City Racecourse - Chelmsford CM3 1QP

Saturday 1 August at 2.30pm

Teesside International Airport - Teesside DL2 1LU

Saturday 8 August at 2pm

Resorts World Arena - Birmingham B40 1NT

Sunday 9 August at 2pm

Newmarket Racecourse - Newmarket CB8 0TF

Monday 10 August at 2pm

East Airport - Leeds LS24 9SE

Thursday 13 August at 2pm

Filton Airfield - Bristol BS34 7ST

Friday 14 August at 2pm

Powderham Castle - Exeter EX6 8JQ

Saturday 15 August at 11.30am & 2.30pm

Troubadour Meridian Water - North London N18 3QQ

Wednesday 19 August - Sunday 23 August at 11am & 2pm

Liverpool Central Docks - Liverpool L3 0BH

Saturday 29 August at 2pm

Lincolnshire Showground - Lincoln LN2 2NA

Sunday 30 August at 2pm

Cheltenham Racecourse - Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Monday 31 August at 2pm

