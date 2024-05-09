Bianca Del Rio Returns to the UK With New Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio has announced her return to the UK with her new stand-up comedy tour, Dead Inside.

The tour will take the drag queen icon to 11 different locations across the United Kingdom from 11 to 25 September 2024 including visits to London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and more. Presales begin on Friday 10 and Monday 13 May with tickets on general sale on Tuesday 14 May at 10am from TheBiancaDelRio.com.



As the seasoned comic’s sixth large-scale stand-up tour, the tour will cover politics, pop culture, political correctness, current events, cancel culture, and everyday life through the eyes of someone who's "dead inside," finding humour in everything. The UK tour follows an enormous 60 date North American tour across the summer.



Dead Inside follows the massive success of Bianca’s two most recent comedy tours, Unsanitized, during which she performed to sold out audiences in 99 cities across 27 countries, and It’s Jester Joke, making history as the first drag queen to headline Wembley Arena and Carnegie Hall, selling out both venues.



Bianca said: "I'm coming out of my crypt and hitting the road again to remind everyone that I'm still DEAD INSIDE! If you enjoy irreverent humour, like sparkly costumes, and are NOT easily offended...this is the show for you!"



Fans can expect their favourite self-proclaimed "clown in a gown" to return to the stage with the same lightning-fast wit and razor-sharp tongue they’ve grown to love. Bianca is a pro at entertaining the masses, and audiences can look forward to an abundance of interaction between the comedic icon and her crowd. After all, when the "Joan Rivers of the Drag World" has a microphone in her hands, no one is safe.



Tickets will be on general sale starting Tuesday 14 May at 10am at TheBiancaDelRio.com. There will be two VIP packages available for purchase, in addition to general admission tickets.

Dead Inside Tour Dates:

11 Sep Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

12 Sep Newcastle O2 City Hall

13 Sep Edinburgh Usher Hall

15 Sep Birmingham Symphony Hall

16 Sep Cambridge Corn Exchange

18 Sep York Barbican

19 Sep Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

20 Sep Manchester O2 Apollo

21 Sep Swansea Swansea Arena

24 Sep London Eventim Apollo

25 Sep Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion

About Bianca Del Rio

Bianca Del Rio, dubbed “The Joan Rivers of the Drag World” by the New York Times, is a dimple- cheeked, larger-than-life drag queen and outrageous comic who isn’t afraid to shock and offend. Fierce, funny, and fabulous, she has cemented her place in the pop culture Hall of Fame since appearing on the Emmy-Award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race. Thanks to her snarky frankness, impeccable timing, and politically incorrect humor Bianca won the show’s sixth season as a fan favorite. She has since been named one of New York Magazine’s “Most Powerful Drag Queens,” where they described her as “the queen of all Drag Race queens” due to her dynamic career of comedy, hosting, and successful global tours.



Among Bianca’s most notable film accomplishments are her starring roles in the feature films Hurricane Bianca (2016), Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate (2018), the Vimeo original comedy special Rolodex of Hate, and the Logo original television specials Not Today Bianca. Bianca also had a recurring role as a judge on Hulu’s Drag Me to Dinner, where teams of celebrity drag queens competed to see who could throw the most fabulous dinner party. Bianca also served as host of The Pit Stop, the online recap show for RuPaul's Drag Race, where she and a guest discussed the show’s latest episodes after each aired.



Del Rio recently completed her fifth worldwide comedy tour, Unsanitized, playing to sold out audiences in 27 countries. This was coming off making history in 2019 on her It’s Jester Joke tour by being the first drag queen to headline Carnegie Hall and Wembley Arena, selling out both venues. She has also taken her trademark wit and sharp commentary to the page in her book Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing with an Opinion on Everything (Harper Collins 2018). Del Rio also made her West End debut in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie where she played the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

Photo Credit: Shaun Vadella

Comments