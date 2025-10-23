Beverley Knight And Sharon Rose To Star In SYLVIA UK Tour And Royal Albert Hall Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sylvia, the Olivier-nominated musical created by The Old Vic and ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company, will return in Autumn 2026 for a major UK tour culminating in a five-performance engagement at the Royal Albert Hall from November 13–15, 2026. Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall go on sale to the public November 7, 2025.

The production stars Beverley Knight MBE (Sister Act, The Drifters Girl, Memphis The Musical) reprising her Olivier Award-winning role as Emmeline Pankhurst, alongside Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Motown, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Sylvia Pankhurst. The tour is produced by Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions, and PW Productions, in association with Rupert Gavin/Mallory Factor, Curve Leicester, and Beverley Knight, and presented in association with Sadler’s Wells.

A powerful, genre-blending musical of revolution and resilience, Sylvia tells the untold story of Sylvia Pankhurst — activist, artist, and rebel — whose fight for working women’s rights helped reshape the world. Fusing hip hop, funk, soul, and dynamic choreography, the show brings new energy to the history of the suffrage movement through the visionary direction and choreography of Kate Prince (ZooNation), with music by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde.

“I could not be more chuffed to reprise my role as Emmeline Pankhurst one more time!” said Beverley Knight. “The spirit, courage, and determination of the suffragettes — and in particular Sylvia Pankhurst — are so brilliantly celebrated in this show. Performing Sylvia on the very stage where the suffragettes were once banned, the Royal Albert Hall, feels like the perfect full-circle moment.”

“This production is a stunning retelling of the Suffragette movement, focusing on the fiery personal and political dynamics within my family,” said Helen Pankhurst, activist, scholar, and granddaughter of Sylvia Pankhurst. “With the Centenary of Equal Franchise approaching in 2028, the themes of Sylvia remain as relevant and resonant as ever.”

Kate Prince added: “From the very beginning, I wanted to create something fresh and relevant that honored the past while being uplifting and joyful. Taking Sylvia to the mighty Royal Albert Hall feels like a full-circle moment, knowing that many women’s rights trailblazers — including Sylvia Pankhurst herself — once spoke there.”

The creative team includes Kate Prince (book, lyrics, direction, and choreography), Priya Parmar (book), Josh Cohen and DJ Walde (music), Ben Stones (set and costume design), Natasha Chivers (lighting design), Tony Gayle (sound design), Andrzej Goulding (video and animation), Cynthia De La Rosa (wigs, hair, and makeup), Lolita Chakrabarti (dramaturgy), and Sean Green (music supervision).

Supported by a grant from Arts Council England’s Incentivising Touring Scheme, Sylvia will visit major UK venues before its historic Royal Albert Hall engagement.

2026 UK TOUR DATES

Curve Leicester: Sept 24 – Oct 3 (on sale Nov 14)

Birmingham Hippodrome: Oct 6 – 10 (on sale w/c Nov 24)

Edinburgh Festival Theatre: Oct 12 – 17 (on sale Nov 19)

The Lowry, Salford: Oct 19 – 24 (on sale Oct 31)

Norwich Theatre Royal: Oct 28 – 31 (on sale Nov 26)

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury: Nov 2 – 7 (on sale soon)

Royal Albert Hall, London: Nov 13–15 (on sale Nov 7)