BWW TV: Go Backstage at PRISCILLA With Joe McFadden

BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body went backstage at the New Wimbledon Theatre to chat with 2017's Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden about the UK tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

We find out what Joe loves about the wigs and make-up - and how the show challenges the roles of masculinity and femininity. Watch the video below!

Some of Joe's stage credits include: House on Cold Hill (UK Tour); The Missing (National Theatre of Scotland); Rainbow Kiss (Royal Court); Torch Song Trilogy (Menier Chocolate Factory); Rent (West End); Haunting Julia (Colchester Mercury/UK Tour); She Loves Me (Chichester Festival Theatre); Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Edinburgh Playhouse); and Aladdin (Old Vic).



His TV credits include: Holby City (BBC); Casualty (BBC); Heartbeat (ITV/YTV); Cranford (BBC); Sparkhouse (BBC/Red Productions); A Mortal God (BBC); Reverse Psychology (BBC); Judge John Deed (BBC/One Eyed Dog); The Glass (ITV1/Granada); The Law (ITV1/Pearson); and Sex, Chips & Rock n' Roll (BBC).



This newly adapted musical tour sees Jason Donovan hang up his high heels, going from performing in the production to taking on the tole of producer.

Find a city near you where the show performs - and you can read the BroadwayWorld review here!





