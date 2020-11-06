BWW TV: David Bedella Talks & JULIET and Winning His Third Olivier Award!

The actor discusses his role in the hit West End musical, and getting an Olivier during these strange Covid times

American actor David Bedella's incredible work includes playing Kevin Rosario in In the Heights and the Warm Up Man/Satan in Jerry Springer: The Opera - both of which netted him Olivier Awards.

He picked up his third Olivier a couple of weeks ago for playing Lance in & Juliet, the irresistible West End musical that mixes Shakespearean antics with the back catalogue of songwriter Max Martin, who has created hits for the likes of the Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande.

David chatted to Tom Hayden Millward about the show, and what it felt like to win an award in these strange Covid times...

Watch the video below!

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles